Alliance Is Looking For A Tenor

The Group Alliance is conducting open auditions for the tenor position. Alliance is a part-time group that began in 2006. The group is based in Hayden, Al. just north of Birmingham. We look forward to the opportunities God has in store for the group.
Please contact Jeff Smith at 256-673-1032
