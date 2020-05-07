Written by Staff on May 7, 2020 – 10:31 am -

Amy Duncan: Am I Good Enough?Absolutely Not!

God has many names that have been called upon for thousands of years. Elohay Selichot, the God Who is Ready to Forgive, is one of the names that we all can call him with such great meaning and awe. We all will reach a point in our lives when we must make a decision. Do we choose to accept the love that has been freely offered, or do we turn our back on the truth of the Cross?

If we wait until we change our lives, we will never make the right choice. We are not strong enough, good enough, or powerful enough to forgive our sins and make us righteous in the sight of God. Only the blood of Jesus Christ has the power to save and cleanse from all unrighteousness.

We can easily look at the life of Saul. He was an educated man, Roman citizen, and very respected in his culture by the Roman authorities at that time. He was responsible for the torture and murder of many early Christians.

However, the life of Saul was completely changed, and his path in life was altered, on the road to Damascus when the light of Christ blinded him in order to make him see truth. He then became ‘Paul’ and a dedicated man of God.

Elohay Selichot, the God Who is Ready to Forgive, took what the devil intended to use as harm, and turned it to good. He changed a murderer into a martyr. God took one of the darkest hearts of all time and used it’s voice to proclaim the gospel of Christ. Our God is mighty to save.

One can also look at the history of the children of Israel. Nehemiah 9:17 (NIV) states the following:

“They refused to listen and failed to remember the miracles you performed among them. They became stiff-necked and in their rebellion appointed a leader in order to return to their slavery. But you are a forgiving God, gracious and compassionate, slow to anger and abounding in love. Therefore, you did not desert them.”

The children of Israel had a very long history and track record of hard hearts, poor memories, stubbornness, and rebellion. There was actually a time when they wanted to return to Egypt even after they saw the plagues, including the Angel of Death, and the hand of God wipe out the Egyptian army in a matter of minutes.

But God is a God of unconditional love. He is extremely patient. Jesus did not die for the “good man,” but for the “ungodly man,” which we all were at one time. Romans 5:6-8 (NIV) says the following:

“You see, at just the right time, when we were all still powerless, Christ died for the ungodly. Very rarely will anyone die for a righteous man, though for a good man someone might possibly dare to die. But God demonstrates his own love for us in this: while were still sinners Christ died for us.”

Jesus came to provide salvation not because we deserved this phenomenal gift, but because of his phenomenal love for each and every person upon this earth.

The Bible teaches us that through Adam we are sinful. But, by the sweet blood of Jesus, we become children of God. Through his blood, we are no longer ruined but rescued; no longer in sin, but made righteous in the sight of God; no longer bound to death, but have eternal life; and, we are no longer under the judgement of the law, but we are delivered due to his grace and mercy.

We must never forget that Jesus can bless a mess. He can take a cracked pot and allow his love to shine through the brokenness in order to prove his amazing faithfulness. He can take the worst among us and make them a mighty warrior in the awesome army of God. One’s past does not determine the goodness of God.

We can never be bad enough to make God not love us. The conviction of the Holy Spirit can reach into any home, any gutter, any church, and any jail cell. God can take our most atrocious acts and use them to bring glory to him. He can turn the darkest of hearts into the brightest star.

So, are you and I good enough to deserve the love of the Most High? Absolutely not! But the good news is we don’t have to be. God’s love is enough.

Psalm 36:7 (NIV) “How precious is your unfailing love! Both high and low among men fined refuge in the shadow of your wings.”

Much Love, Amy Duncan

Amy Duncan was raised in a conservative Christian home, being one of two children of Reverend Grant and Shelia Duncan. She and her sister were on the stage singing as soon as they were old enough to hold a microphone. This legacy continues to be passed on through Amy to her three sons.

A former member of the ‘Riders, Amy continues to sing and has also taken on several speaking engagements. She continues her ministry through writing articles, speaking at revivals, conferences, and one-on-one counseling. She has recently signed with Green Family Ministry Promotions and will be sharing the love of Christ wherever the doors may open.

Amy has also signed with Holland Management Productions (HMP) as a model. Understanding that beauty is not standard, it is Amy’s desire to express to women that we are all created in the image of God and are beautiful in his sight.

More on Amy Duncan HERE.

