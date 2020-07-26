Amy Duncan: God Don’t Make No Junk

Written by Staff on July 26, 2020 – 6:54 am -

Genesis 1:26-27K

Then God said, “Let us make man in our image, in our likeness, and let them rule over the fish of the sea and the birds of the air, over the livestock, over all the earth, and over all the creatures that move along the ground.” So God created man in his own image, in the image of God he created him, male and female he created them.

Genesis 1:31

God saw all that he had made, and it was very good. And there was evening, and there was morning – the sixth day.

The Moody Bible Commentary (2014, the Moody Bible Institute of Chicago), states the following: “Since God could have created man in any other way He chose, such as by simply calling a man into being (as he did for everything else), the question naturally arises, “Why did he create humanity in this way?” and the answer is, “To demonstrate his special care (love) for man and his desire to relate to him in an intimate way.”

Mark 12:13-17

Later they sent some of the Pharisees and Herodians to Jesus to catch hm in his words. They came to him and said, “Teacher, we know you are a man of integrity. You aren’t swayed by men, because you pay no attention to who they are; but you teach the way of God in accordance to the truth. Is it right to pay taxes to Caesar or not? Should we pay or shouldn’t we?” But Jesus knew their hypocrisy. “Why are you trying to trap me?” he asked. “Bring me a denarius and let me look at it.” They brought the coin, and he asked them, “Who’s portrait is this? And who’s inscription?” “Caesars.,” they replied. Then Jesus sad to them, “Give to Caesar what is Caesar’s and to God what is God’s.” They were amazed at him.

John 3:15-21

Just as Moses lifted up the snake in the desert, so the son of man must be lifted up, that everyone who believes in him may have eternal life. For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life. For God did not send his Son into the world, but to save the world through him. Whoever believes in him is not condemned, but whoever does not believe because he has not believed in the name of God’s one and only son. This is the verdict: Light has come into the world, but men loved darkness instead of Light because their deeds were evil. Everyone who does evil hates the light for fear that his deeds will be exposed. But whoever lives by the truth comes into the light, so that it may be seen plainly that what he has done has been done through God.”

Please take note of how many times the words ‘everyone’ and ‘whoever’ were mentioned. Six times, these words scream that Jesus freely climbed that hill, carrying his own cross for each and every person that has taken a breath. The Bible does not teach that Jesus had a pre-arrangement with God specifying his blood was only for a particular group, race, sexual-orientation, gender, etc. The blood of Jesus covers all sin, washes white as snow, and transforms us to our original creation, from glory to glory.

Luke 10:27

He answered, “Love the Lord God with all you heart and with all your soul and with all your strength and with all your mind; and, Love your neighbor as yourself.”

What does it mean to be a Christian? It’s very simple. It means to be Christ-like. This is something I have to work on daily. Do I fail? Many times. Do I need his grace and mercy each moment of each day? Without a doubt. Because I fail him, does that mean I don’t belong to him? No way, Hosea… I am WHOSOEVER. You are WHOSOEVER. When I write and read this, it brings tears to my eyes. My sin did not knock me out of this category. Your sin does not prevent you from claiming that marvelous gift so freely given to us so many years ago at Golgotha.

You and I are created in God’s image and we must render unto God what is his. We must give our lives to Jesus, grow in him daily, and strive to be as Christ-like as possible. The one thing we must all accept and know in our hearts is that God don’t make no junk!!!

Much Love

Amy Duncan

Amy Duncan was raised in a conservative Christian home, being one of two children of Reverend Grant and Shelia Duncan. She and her sister were on the stage singing as soon as they were old enough to hold a microphone. This legacy continues to be passed on through Amy to her three sons.

A former member of the ‘Riders, Amy continues to sing and has also taken on several speaking engagements. She continues her ministry through writing articles, speaking at revivals, conferences, and one-on-one counseling. She has recently signed with Green Family Ministry Promotions and will be sharing the love of Christ wherever the doors may open.

Amy has also signed with Holland Management Productions (HMP) as a model. Understanding that beauty is not standard, it is Amy’s desire to express to women that we are all created in the image of God and are beautiful in his sight.

More on Amy Duncan HERE.

