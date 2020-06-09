Amy Duncan is Laughing

Written by Staff on June 9, 2020 – 1:00 pm -

Genesis 18: 1-15 (NIV)

The Lord appeared to Abraham near the great trees of Mamre while he was sitting at the entrance to his tent in the heat of the day. Abraham looked up and saw three men standing nearby. When he saw them, he hurried from the entrance of his tent to meet them and bowed low to the ground. He said, “If I have found favor in your eyes, my lord, do not pass your servant by. Let a little water be brought, and then you may all wash your feet and rest under this tree. Let me get you something to eat so you can be refreshed and then go on your way – now that you have come to your servant.” “Very well,” they answered, “do as you say.” So Abraham hurried into the tent with Sarah. “Quick,” he said, “get three seahs of fine flour and kneed it and bake some bread.” The he ran to the heard and selected a choice, tender calf and gave it to a servant, who hurried to prepare it. He then brought some curds and milk and the calf that had been prepared, and sat these before them. While they ate, he stood near them under a tree. “Where is your wife, Sarah?” they asked him. “There, in the tent” he said. Then the Lord said, “I will surely return to you about this time next year, and Sarah your wife will have a son.” Now Sarah was listening at the entrance of the tent, which was behind him. Abraham and Sarah were already old and advanced in years, and Sarah was past the age of childbearing. So Sarah laughed to herself as she though, “After I am worn out and my master is old, will I now have this pleasure?” Then the Lord said to Abraham, “Why did Sarah laugh and say, ‘Will I really have a child, now that I’m old?’ Is anything too hard for the Lord? I will return to you at the appointed time next year and Sarah will have a son.” Sarah was afraid, so she lied and said, “I did not laugh.” But he said, “Yes, you did laugh.”

I have been so guilty of having Sarah’s limited point of view and trying to make decisions based on my circumstances. Being so close and intermingled in situations have prevented me from trusting in the unseen, mighty hand of God.

Faith can be hard. It can be extremely difficult when you do not know how something can possibly turn out for the good. If you are anything like me, you have had many thoughts like, “Will God do that for me? I mean, I know he did it for Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, and so many more during the days of the Bible. I also know he has done things for mom, dad, and so many others. But, will he actually do something for me?”

Again, let me just reiterate, faith can be hard. As a woman, I cannot imagine what Sarah thought when she heard the news regarding Isaac. I very well may have laughed, as well, if I heard I would be having a child at the age of 90. Looking at the entire truth of Abraham and Sarah, we find Sarah still had lingering doubt. This is proven through her actions. Genesis, chapter 15, teaches that God had already promised Abraham decedents that would be as numerous as the stars in the sky.

However, apparently, Sarah felt she needed to “help” God with his promise; therefore, she gave her servant to Abraham that he may have heirs. And, guess what? Her actions caused so much hatred, anger, jealousy, and heartache.

Sarah’s intentions were good. However, if she would have trusted in God and believed his word, so much negative may very well have been avoided. Can you relate to wanting to know what will happen next? Do you ask yourself, “How will this problem be fixed? Does God really care about me and my situation? Am I important enough to God that he will intervene? Does God really know what is going on in my life and how I really feel?”

If you are breathing, I think it is safe for me to say you have asked yourself these questions. I have asked these questions many times and each time I have been reminded that God has a specific purpose for me. God is not a man, neither the son of man that he should repent. What he says will be, will be…..and that’s a fact, Jack!

I am so very thankful that we only need faith the size of a mustard seed. God’s love for me and you is not conditional on our belief. It is who he is. My God loves me even when I can’t love myself. And, he reminds me very often that I am fearfully and wonderfully made. God created me, Amy Duncan, exactly the way he wanted Amy Duncan to be. He gave me specific talents for Amy. He gave me a specific voice for Amy. He gave me specific physical characteristics for Amy. He gave me a specific personality for Amy.

God made me, he sustains me, and he will provide for me. He loves me, he cares for me, and he extends great mercy and grace for me. As my mother often tells me, “God can see further than the end of my nose.” When my vision is limited and my faith is weak, just like Sarah’s, I can still trust that God is the God of all things, including the things that are important to me.

Psalm 139: 13-16 (NIV)

For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful. I know that full well. My frame was not hidden from you when I was made in the secret place. When I was woven together in the depths of the earth, your eyes saw my unformed body. All the days ordained for me were written in your book before one of them came to be. Jeremiah 29: 11 (NIV)

“For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”

So, as for me, I will pray God will help me to continue to laugh, but laugh with joy and not with doubt. For my God is able to provide all of my needs according to his riches. I am loved beyond all measure, beyond belief, and beyond understanding. And, I am so glad I can say, “I am my beloved’s, and my beloved is mine.”

Much love and may God richly and abundantly bless you.

By Amy Duncan

Amy Duncan was raised in a conservative Christian home, being one of two children of Reverend Grant and Shelia Duncan. She and her sister were on the stage singing as soon as they were old enough to hold a microphone. This legacy continues to be passed on through Amy to her three sons.

A former member of the ‘Riders, Amy continues to sing and has also taken on several speaking engagements. She continues her ministry through writing articles, speaking at revivals, conferences, and one-on-one counseling. She has recently signed with Green Family Ministry Promotions and will be sharing the love of Christ wherever the doors may open.

Amy has also signed with Holland Management Productions (HMP) as a model. Understanding that beauty is not standard, it is Amy’s desire to express to women that we are all created in the image of God and are beautiful in his sight.

More on Amy Duncan

