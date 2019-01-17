Amy Oxenrider: What is your purpose?

Written by Staff on January 17, 2019 – 6:35 am -

Sweet Water: What is your purpose?

By Amy Oxenrider

We all have a purpose for this life.

Stress, anxiety, depression, doubt – you fill in the blank – often causes us to lose focus and allow fear to enter our mind to make us feel worthless.

The good news is Christ has already overcome all of these feelings.

Are they real feelings? Of course these feelings are real to you. Are we allowed to feel these things? The answer is yes.

But the key is we are not allowed to stay in the place these feelings take us. The darkness and hopelessness is not of God. He is light. He is love. He is peace.

Philippians 1:3-6 says:”I thank my God every time I remember you. In all my prayers for all of you, I always pray with joy because of your partnership in the gospel from the first day until now, being confident of this, that he who began a good work in you will carry it on to completion until the day of Christ Jesus.”

Your purpose in this life is to complete the good work that Christ has begun in you.

What is your work? Have you become discouraged in your work for the Kingdom of God? Do you feel you can’t do anymore without completely breaking?

Look at the aforementioned scripture. This says He, speaking of Jesus, will, not maybe or perhaps, but he will complete this work in you.

Sometimes we need to rest. God is more aware of this than we are ourselves. He created our body and created it in a way that rest is a necessity.

Take some time for yourself and spend it with God. Do not allow guilt to sneak in and attempt to steal your joy and peace.

It is God’s will for us to take time to rest. When we rest, our body rejuvenates and heals itself. Imagine how beneficial it will be for our body, spiritually and physically, if we take time to rest in God.

The year 2018 has come and gone. How are you going to react to your physical and spiritual needs in 2019? Are you going to continue in your purpose and allow God to bring it to completion?

One thing we all have to remember is that God’s character enters each and every person he has created.

Remember, we are created in his image. That includes you. He is more than willing to work in you to completion.

When you allow God to work in you, then he works through you. Others are able to see his hands and feet go before them through your words and actions. When you feel down and worthless, remember that Jesus lives in you and therefore he goes with you each step of your way.

You must have as much respect for yourself and your part in building God’s kingdom as our creator has for you. He loves you beyond all measure. Don’t ever think he will leave you. He will be with you until you have fully completed his purpose for you while living in this world.

I want to leave you with this scripture that I feel is perfect to meditate on especially while starting a new year.

Philippians 1:9-11: “And this is my prayer: that your love may abound more and more in knowledge and depth of insight, so that you may be able to discern what is best and may be pure and blameless until the day of Christ, filled with the fruit of righteousness that comes through Jesus Christ – to the glory and praise to God.”

