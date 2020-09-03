An All Night Sing – Online Musical Celebration

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on September 3, 2020 – 11:13 am -

Exclusive invitation for this Friday night:

An All Night Sing

Featuring

Jason Crabb, The Collingsworth Family, The Martins, Dennis Swanberg, and Dr. Tim Hill

8pm ET / 5pm PT.

Watch online on any device – Registration takes less than 2 minutes. The concert is FREE but donations are graciously accepted and will go to help Keep the Music Alive! Register at: http://www. thrivemediastreaming.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related