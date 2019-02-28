An Awesome Birthday

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on February 27, 2019 – 8:16 pm -

From James Rainey

This was supposed to be a routine eye exam today. This Dr. from Taiwan, pulls out his Bible and started sharing the Word of God with me. Why can’t we all do this? He is from another country, and is more proud of God than we are! What a great Birthday gift to sit in a chair and get told how good God is.

Happy Birthday My Friend

Rob Patz

Publisher

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related