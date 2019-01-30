ANDREW BRUNET AND FRIENDS BECOMES NATIONALLY SYNDICATED

Written by Staff on January 30, 2019 – 10:29 am -

Rock Hill, S.C. (JANUARY 30, 2019) – Andrew Brunet and Friends is celebrating recent growth as the radio show now is a nationally syndicated show, reaching millions of listeners across the nation with the sound of Southern gospel music.

“Our goal is to reach the lost and dying souls in the world with the message of hope and encouragement, to share that no matter what trial they face, Christ is with them and will supply their needs according to His riches in glory,” shared Andrew Brunet.



It all began in 2014 with a vision to share encouragement and to carry the light of Jesus in a lost and dying world.

Andrew said, “I started listening to gospel music by the Inspirations and the Gaither Homecoming Hour, among others, when I was 14 years old. I knew that this was the industry I wanted to become a part of. God put me in touch with a special friend in Alabama over at WZCT, Rejeana Leeth, who was willing to give this boy a shot at trying to spin the best of gospel music and the rest is history.”

Major artists such as Gordon Mote, Rodney Griffin of Greater Vision, Les Butler, Charlotte Ritchie, Bradley Walker and Buddy Liles have made appearances on the show, and there is a strong lineup of artists on the calendar for 2019.

Artists wishing to schedule an appearance can call Andrew Brunet directly at (803) 374-4069 or send an email to abrunetandfriends@gmail.com

Listeners can tune in Monday through Friday from 10am to Noon on www.bikertv.org to watch the broadcast live online or can tune in to the radio broadcasts listed below:

Saturdays: 7:00 a.m. (PST) – RacMan Christian Radio

Sundays: 10:00 a.m. (CST) – WLDX – The River; 1:00 p.m. (EST) – AM 760 WCIS; 4:00 p.m. (EST) – Notespire Radio; 7:00 p.m. (EST) – Star99 Radio

Mondays: 4:00 p.m. (EST) – Appalachian Gospel Radio

Wednesdays: 6:00 p.m. (EST) – RacMan Christian Radio; 8:00 p.m. (EST) – WBNI Radio

