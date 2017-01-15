Andrew Brunet Joins WZCT Radio Station as Evening DJ

WZCT is overjoyed to announce the addition of Andrew Brunet to staff as Evening DJ. Station owner, Rejeana Leeth shares this about the addition: We welcome Andrew Brunet to our station as our Evening DJ, 7 days a week from 7-11 P.M every night. He has had great guests on the show already such as: Adam Crabb, Terah Crabb Penhollow, Master’s Promise and Les Butler.

Andrew Brunet shares this: “I want to thank Rejeana for such a great opportunity to fulfill the dream that God has allowed me to do. I am so thankful to God for the Southern Gospel artists, fans, and listeners that has supported me each night so far and I hope will continue as we embark on this journey together!

We encourage you to listen to The Andrew Brunet Show every night on WZCT 1300 AM from 7-11 P.M

You can book an interview by calling 724-705-9535 or by emailing drew1137@gmail.com. You can also tune in online at: http://www.southerngospelam133 0.com