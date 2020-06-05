Andrew Brunet needs prayer

Written by Staff on June 5, 2020 – 12:28 pm -

Southern gospel promoter and social media personality, Andrew Brunet has requested prayer. He tells SGNScoops, “I’m real weak. They (the doctors) don’t know. I can barely make it to the bathroom and back to the couch.”

His latest post on Facebook explains further:

“It’s so strange.. today was off a good start.Felt good. Ate breakfast, everything going good. Then I went to the doctor… Didn’t feel real good.. had a deep cough.. Had an EKG.. I just feel weak, and laying around… I don’t have enough strength to walk 100 feet..Please pray for me! Send me encouraging texts, messages, I need encouragement.. 803-374-4069 is my number.. let me know that you’re praying.”

Please join SGNScoops in praying for Andrew Brunet today.

