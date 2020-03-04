Andrew Ishee joins SGNScoops

Written by Staff on March 4, 2020 – 8:50 am -

SGNScoops Magazine publisher, Rob Patz, is thrilled to welcome gospel music artist and writer, Andrew Ishee, to his elite writing staff. Ishee is known by many gospel music fans as the talented pianist who has played for many top artists, including the Kingsmen Quartet.

“I’m proud of the momentum SGNScoops Magazine is giving to Southern gospel music,” says Ishee. “It’s my favorite music, and it has been the dream of my life to work in this field. My greatest friendships and relationships stem from gospel music, and I have wanted to share the stories of people I know and love. So it is exciting for me to announce that I’ll be writing a new article for SGNScoops called, ‘Before You Knew Them.’ I’ll share with you the back story of talented singers and musicians with one on one interviews. Plus, I’ll add my perspective as a life long lover of Gospel music and as an artist and studio musician. I feel like I’m coming home to gospel music and to writing.”

SGNScoops Magazine will host Ishee’s writing regularly. Publisher Patz says, “Andrew is a gospel music staple and a friend. I’m excited to have him join our team and I know our readers will enjoy his features.” SGNScoops Magazine will host Ishee’s writing regularly. Publisher Patz says, “Andrew is a gospel music staple and a friend. I’m excited to have him join our team and I know our readers will enjoy his features.”

Be sure to read upcoming issues to fully enjoy the features and artists that Andrew Ishee brings to the audience of SGNScoops Magazine.

Read SGN Scoops Magazine HERE Download SGN Scoops Magazine HERE Find SGN Scoops Magazine On Facebook HERE Vote In The SGN Scoops Diamond Awards HERE Listen To The Best In Gospel Music HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related