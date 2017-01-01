Andrew Utech Joins Hope’s Journey

Heflin, Alabama Hope’s Journey is pleased to welcome new addition, Andrew Utech to the group.

Vonda Easley says, “Andrew is no stranger to gospel music. You may have heard him in the past with the Dixie Echoes or The Southmen Quartet. I am excited for you to hear him with Hope’s Journey. Andrew and his wife, Whitney reside in Scottsboro, Alabama.”

Andrew states, “I am excited to be a part of Hope’s Journey. I believe this group is ministry-minded and I look forward to see just what all God is gonna do in the upcoming year.”

Andrew’s first date with Hope’s Journey will be on January 14th in Roopville, Georgia.

Hope’s Journey is identified for their convention style music, their anointed singing, and their passion to reap the harvest of lost souls and edify the believer as they minister to folks young and old. In a constantly changing world and almost daily changes within the Gospel Music Industry, Hope’s Journey will continue to stand out as a “Beacon of Hope”, being used as a tool to spread the wonderful Gospel Message!

More information about Hope’s Journey