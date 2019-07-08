Announcing the Release of “When You’re in the Sunset, There’s Sunshine Awaiting You,” by Jennifer Joy Campbell

Written by Staff on July 8, 2019 – 7:10 am -

MCALPIN, Florida (July 2019) – Public school teacher, singer/songwriter, and host of the Be Encouraged webcast, Jennifer Joy Campbell, is excited to announce the publication of her very first book, When You’re in the Sunset, There’s Sunshine Awaiting You.

In this uplifting autobiography, Campbell writes from her heart, sharing childhood memories, life-threatening physical challenges, and the story behind her song, “There’s Sunshine Awaiting You.” The pages of this book contain motivational stories, detailing experiences in her dad’s recording studio, trips to an orphanage in Central America, and even the time her family hosted a Russian general. Having traveled to over fifty countries, she takes readers on a journey to foreign lands. From lighthearted moments spent with her loving family to the deepest, darkest valleys of her life, the stories within this book are sure to encourage and inspire.

“To know Jennifer is to love her. She inspires me to become a better witness for the Lord. This honest, pure, heartfelt book is filled with wonderful stories and testimonies. It truly reveals Jennifer’s sincere passion to be the hands and feet of Jesus Christ. She is a bright light in this world!” Karen Peck Gooch, Karen Peck & New River

“Jennifer has fully exposed her love for God, and her desire to spread the Gospel to every land. This book will certainly ignite a fresh love for God in you by sharing that love with all people.” Terry Williams, Priority Worship; Director, Florida Worship Choir & Orchestra

When You’re in the Sunset, There’s Sunshine Awaiting You is now available on Amazon in paperback and eBook editions. A free sample excerpt and a free mp3 download of Campbell’s song, “There’s Sunshine Awaiting You,” is also available at www.jennifercampbell.net/sunshine.

More about Jennifer Joy Campbell:

Campbell was born and raised in the Sunshine State of Florida, where she and her father, Ken, share a home on their small family farm with their orange and white tabby cat, Morris. She is a talented writer, speaker, web designer, middle school educator, and host of the Be Encouraged webcast, viewed each week by thousands of people representing all parts of the globe.

Campbell is also a regular contributor to SGNScoops Magazine.

