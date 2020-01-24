Appointed Quartet announces new member

Written by Staff on January 23, 2020 – 5:41 pm -

Appointed Quartet of Tunnel Hill, Georgia, would like to welcome their new lead and bass singer to the ministry. Jamie Stancil, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, has rejoined the group as the lead vocalist, and Mr. Joe Collins, of East Ridge, Tennessee, has assumed the bass position.

Group manager and tenor singer, Stephen Roberts, is thrilled with the way things have came together. He says, “I am so happy to have my friend Jamie rejoin me with AQ, and I believe we found the perfect fit with him at lead singer but also with Joe singing the bass part.”

Jamie Stancil sang with Appointed Quartet from August 2017 until April 2018 before coming off the road. "Rejoining the group now just seems like the perfect time in Gods plan," he says. Joe Collins is no stranger to gospel music after traveling with groups such as Higher Calling and Southern Heart Quartet among others.

Stephen says, “It was just a perfect fit when Joe came to tryout, and it didn’t take us long to offer him the position.” He adds, “We want to wish our former members, Earl Roberts and Cayden Howell, the best, as they have taken positions with The Dixie Melody Boys, and we all could not be happier for that opportunity in their lives.”

Appointed Quartet has a big year coming up with appearances at Southern Gospel Weekend in Oxford, Alabama; Gatlinburg Gathering, and a trip to Daywind studios in March 2020 all on the horizon. The group lineup will be Stephen Roberts-Tenor, Doug Brady-Baritone, Jamie Stancil- Lead, and Joe Collins- Bass. You can find them at their website , on facebook and follow them on Instagram….

Be on the lookout for further news from AQ soon!

