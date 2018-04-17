April 2018 SGNScoops Top 100

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on April 17, 2018 – 11:12 am -

April 2018 (May Magazine)

1. Whisnants- He’s Never Moved

2. Ernie Haase & Signature Sound- Clear Skies

3. Greater Vision- God Doesn’t Care

4. Bowling Family-I Believe He’s Alive

5. Kingsmen- Cost Of The Cross

6. Lore Family- Asking, Seeking, Knocking

7. Mark Trammell Quartet-Go Show John

8. Karen Peck & New River- Gotta Be Saved

9. McKameys- Living For Eternity

10. 11 th Hour- Doin What’s Right

11. Brian Free & Assurance- He Can Take It

12. Gold City- If Church Pews Could Shout

13. Ivan Parker- A Little More Like You

14. Hyssongs – I’ve Seen Enough

15. Joseph Habedank – Just When You Thought

16. Kingdom Heirs-Heroes Of Faith

17. Hoppers- Song Of Moses

18. Canton Junction-When I Lift Up My Head

19. Jonathan Wilburn- Calvary’s Cross

20. Legacy Five- I Trust The Cross

21. Old Time Preacher’s Quartet- I’ll Ride This Ship To The Shore

22. The Steeles- Psalm 113

23. Sunday Drive- 11:59

24. Talleys- Look Up

25. Taylors- For What I Don’t Know

26. The Old Paths- Broken People Like Me

27. Triumphant Quartet-Thankful, So Thankful

28. Williamsons – Jesus, What A Wonderful Name

29. Wisecarvers- Somebody Here

30. Amber Nelon Thompson-Grateful

31. Exodus Behold The Lamb

32. Gaither Vocal Band-Hallelujah Band

33. Isaacs- If That’s What It Takes

34. Jason Crabb – Washed By The Water

35. Lauren Talley- Our Song Will Be Jesus

36. Mark Bishop- The Refrigerator Door

37. Surrendered- His Tomb Is Empty Now

38. Sweetwater Revival- Shoutin’ In The Clouds

39. Tim Livingston- Waiting At The Top

40. Triumphant Quartet-The Cross Is All The Proof I Need

41. Ferguson Family- Living For The Call

42. Covered By Love- I’ll Lay My Crown

43. Austin & Ethan Whisnant – Should Have Been Three

44. Bibletones- That’s Why His Grace Is Amazing

45. Cana’s Voice- Same Hands

46. Jordan Family Band-Our Time To Shine

47. Browders- The Man I Am Today

48. Down East Boys- Pray

49. Dunaways- Somewhere Around The Throne

50. Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver-He’s Everywhere

51. Greesons- I’ll Put On A Crown

52. Georgia- I’m Getting Restless

53. Chronicle- I’ll See Him

54. The Bakers- Why Should I Worry

55. Collingsworth Family- That Day Is Coming

56. Day Three- I’m Not A Failure

57. Curtis Hyler & Jubilation-When God’s All You’ve Got

58. Greenes – The Blood Stained Side Of The Cross

59. MARK209- I Can Call Jesus

60. High Road- Christ My Hope, My Glory

61. Mylon Hayes Family- What An Anchor

62. Hazel Parker Stanley-I’d Do It All Again

63. Blackwood Brothers Quartet- If That Isn’t Love

64. Ben Mcgalliar- Clouds

65. Guardians- Woke Up This Morning

66. Brothers 4- Leave Your Sorrows

67. Troy Burns Family- When He Laid His Hammer Down

68. Battle Cry-You’re All I need

69. Ricky Atkinson & Compassion-The Harvest

70. Mark Dubbeld Family- This Joy Is Mine

71. Porter Family- When I Lay My Isaac Down

72. Judith Montgomery & Family-There Is A Remedy

73. Mercy’s Well-When We Make It To The Other Side

74. Sharps- Standing In The Storm

75. Michael Combs- How Do They Do It

76. The Songsmiths – The Best Is Yet To Come

77. Jason Davidson- It Was The Cross That Got To Me

78. Millers-Going Where He Lives

79. 3rd Row Boys- Do It All

80. Adams Family-Looking Forward To Looking Back

81. Blake and Jenna Bolerjack – He Lived To Tell It All

82. Beyond The Ashes- I’m Too Near Home

83. Poet Voices- Extraordinary

84. Three Bridges- Jesus Saves

85. Aaron and Amanda Crabb – Restore Me

86. Barry Rowland and Deliverance- Help Me Make It

87. Burchfield Family-I Rejoice

88. Billy Huddleston- Miracle

89. Dean- At The Foot Of The Cross

90. Eagle’s Wings- A Rugged Cross & An Empty Grave

91. Wilbanks- You Are Good

92. Common Bond-Don’t Let The Devil Go To Church With You

93. Encouragers- Royal Blood

94. The Frosts- That Which Costs Me Nothing

95. Heaven’s Mountain Band- When The Savior Called Me

96. Jeremy Cato- Things I Know For Sure

97. Kendricks- Old Piece Of Clay

98. Master’s Voice- Without You , I Haven’t Got A Prayer

99. New Dove Brothers- No Back Door To Heaven

100.Bates Family- Rejoice

