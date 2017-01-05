APRIL POTTER AGENCY ANNOUNCES THE ADDITION OF LARRY GATLIN AND THE GATLIN BROTHERS AND ALL GATLIN ENTITIES TO THE AGENCY FOR BOOKING

Written by Staff on January 5, 2017 – 11:49 am -

NASHVILLE, TN – April Potter Holleman, President of April Potter Agency proudly announces that APA will be representing all Gospel, Christian and Inspirational dates on Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers and all Gatlin entities including Larry Gatlin, Steve Gatlin and Rudy Gatlin solo dates and the Gatlin Brothers (Steve and Rudy) dates effective immediately.

Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers grew up singing gospel music and have been performing for audiences for more than 60 years. They have played such venues as AT&T Stadium, Carnegie Hall, Madison Square Garden, The Rose Bowl, Ryman Auditorium, Yankee Stadium as well as the National Cathedral (Washington D.C.), Crystal Cathedral (Garden Grove, California) and Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church (Fort Lauderdale, FL) among others. They have also been featured on Gaylord Opryland’s ‘A Country Christmas’ as well as Opry Country Classics.

Throughout their mainstream traditional country success including Grammy awards and celebrating their 40th Anniversary as members of the Grand Ole Opry, they encounter their share of trials and hardships but have always held on to their faith. Larry shares, “As the brothers begin their 61st year singing together, we are looking forward to the next adventure. We are grateful to God for our fabulous run and we can’t wait to see what else He has in store.” April adds, “We are humbled and honored to be working with such a world-wide name such as the Gatlin Brothers and we can’t wait to see how God is going to use them and their testimonies everywhere they go.”

April Potter Agency is a full-service, exclusive booking and management company located just north of Nashville, Tennessee representing such artists as Crosby Lane, Gold City, Highland Park, MARK209 and others. They serve such venues as arenas, auditoriums, churches, fairs, festivals, schools, city events, coffeehouses and theme parks, with a variety of artists. April Potter brings to her agency twenty years of experience in the music industry. Potter, a Franklin County, Alabama native and Music Business graduate of University of North Alabama, currently resides in Nashville with her family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Email



Related