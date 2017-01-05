APRIL POTTER AGENCY ANNOUNCES THE ADDITION OF LARRY GATLIN AND THE GATLIN BROTHERS AND ALL GATLIN ENTITIES TO THE AGENCY FOR BOOKING

APRIL POTTER AGENCY ANNOUNCES THE ADDITION OF LARRY GATLIN AND THE GATLIN BROTHERS AND ALL GATLIN ENTITIES TO THE AGENCY FOR BOOKINGWritten by Staff on January 5, 2017 – 11:49 am -
NASHVILLE, TN – April Potter Holleman, President of April Potter Agency proudly announces that APA will be representing all Gospel, Christian and Inspirational dates on Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers and all Gatlin entities including Larry Gatlin, Steve Gatlin and Rudy Gatlin solo dates and the Gatlin Brothers (Steve and Rudy) dates effective immediately.
April Potter Agency is a full-service, exclusive booking and management company located just north of Nashville, Tennessee representing such artists as Crosby Lane, Gold City, Highland Park, MARK209 and others. They serve such venues as arenas, auditoriums, churches, fairs, festivals, schools, city events, coffeehouses and theme parks, with a variety of artists. April Potter brings to her agency twenty years of experience in the music industry. Potter, a Franklin County, Alabama native and Music Business graduate of University of North Alabama, currently resides in Nashville with her family.
Tags: April Potter Agency, Gatlin Brothers, gospel music, Larry Gatlin, Rudy Gatlin, Steve Gatlin
