APRIL POTTER AGENCY ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE BOOKING AND MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH BLUEGRASS/COUNTRY/GOSPEL ARTIST NATHAN STANLEY

NASHVILLE, TN – April Potter, President of the April Potter Agency announces the addition of Bluegrass, Country, and Gospel artist Nathan Stanley. April Potter Agency will be handling all booking and management duties for Nathan.

“I am very excited to work with such a music royalty with rich heritage such as Nathan,” shares April. “I have the utmost respect for his grandfather and his influence on the world of music and I look forward to helping Nathan carry on that legacy.”

Nathan adds, “I’m thrilled to be working with April Potter and all of her wonderful staff. She has many years of experience with booking and management and I’m looking forward to seeing what the future has in store.”

MORE ABOUT NATHAN STANLEY:

Nathan Edmond Stanley was born into a music royalty bloodline and rich family legacy. The grandson of the Bluegrass music icon Dr. Ralph Stanley, Nathan made his music debut at the young age of two playing the spoons for the Clinch Mountain Boys with his grandfather at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

He later graduated to playing the mandolin, and from 2007 to 2016 became the last lead singer and rhythm guitar player for the Clinch Mountain Boys – one of the most highly acclaimed bands in the music industry.

Nathan has spent most of his life on a 45-foot tour bus traveling across the United States and internationally collecting many awards and accolades along the way:

In 2006, Nathan had the great honor to perform for the Queen of England when Her Majesty visited the state of Virginia.

In 2011, he had a #1 song on the Inspirational Country Music (ICM) charts for the unforgettable song “White Dove” with Vince Gill.

In 2011, the National Traditional Country Music Association voted My Kind Of Country the Classic Country Album of the Year.

In 2014, Nathan signed a recording deal with Willow Creek Records Nashville, TN.

In October 2014, his album Every Mile garnered Nathan his first GMA Dove Award (Gospel Music’s Highest Honor) nomination and win for “Bluegrass Album of the Year”.

In January 2015, Nathan was featured on the Grammy Nominated Cracker Barrel album Ralph Stanley and Friends: Man of Constant Sorrow. Nathan performed two songs with his grandfather on the special project. One was the classic “Rank Stranger” and the other was a heartfelt performance of “Hills of Home.”

In 2016 Nathan was voted “Best Bluegrass Artist” at the ICM AWARDS in Nashville, TN.

Also in 2016, Stanley made several cameo appearances in the award winning Christmas Movie Believe starring Ryan O’Quinn and produced by Billy Dickson.

From 2013-2016, Nathan Stanley hosted his own television show on Living Faith TV based out of Bristol, Tennessee. With close to one million viewers each month, The Nathan Stanley Show was the #1 show on the network for almost the entirety of its four years of airtime.

Stanley has nine solo albums to his credit, recording with artists such as Brad Paisley, George Jones, Vince Gill, Marty Stuart, Patty Loveless, Ricky Skaggs, Del McCoury, The Isaacs, Gene Watson, T. Graham Brown, and many more.

Nathan will release his 10th studio album in 2020. The project is real country music! The first radio single “That’s How I Got To Memphis” will be released to Country & Americana Radio nationwide in February 2020. Stanley will tour with his country band in 2020 while still doing a select amount of his acoustic show concerts. Stanley is currently signed with J&T Entertainment and MC1 Nashville.

MORE ABOUT APRIL POTTER AGENCY:

April Potter Agency is a full-service, exclusive booking and management company located in Nashville, Tennessee serving a large selection of venues including arenas, auditoriums, churches, fairs, festivals, schools, city events, coffeehouses, theme parks and more with a variety of artists. April Potter brings to her agency 23 years of experience in the music industry. In 1996, she began working for The Harper Agency, and later formed her own company in 2002, where she represented some of the most popular names in gospel music. She returned to work for Harper in 2010 for two more years, before leaving to homeschool her daughter. Since that time, she’s worked as a freelance agent and consultant in multiple areas of the industry, including management, marketing, radio, publicity, and booking both stateside and worldwide. In May 2016, she relaunched April Potter Agency expanding from Christian music to several genres including Country, Bluegrass, Rock, Corporate Speakers and Tribute Bands. Potter is a Franklin County, Alabama native and Music Business graduate of the University of North Alabama. For more information click HERE.

