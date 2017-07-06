APRIL POTTER AGENCY SIGNS EXCLUSIVE MANAGEMENT AND BOOKING AGREEMENT WITH NATIONALLY ACCLAIMED SPEAKER AND SINGER LADONNA GATLIN

Written by Staff on July 6, 2017 – 12:10 pm -

Nashville, TN- April Potter Agency is proud to announce the signing of an exclusive management and booking agreement with nationally acclaimed speaker and singer LaDonna Gatlin.

“We are so excited to be working with LaDonna” says April Potter. “She is truly a gifted communicator through both speaking and singing and has been blessed with the innate ability to connect on an intimate level with her audience whether it be a room of ten or ten-thousand.”

Gatlin, known not only for her speaking abilities, is also a very gifted singer. She credits her family for that saying, “I had three really good teachers named Larry, Steve, and Rudy Gatlin.” Since the age of five she has periodically joined her siblings, Grammy award winning country music superstars Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers, on the stage.

Gatlin has been a member of the National Speakers Association for over twenty years acting as keynote speaker for such topics as agribusiness, education, faith, finance, healthcare, insurance, women’s topics, and more. Her talents on the stage have placed her in front of audiences of all shapes and sizes including a variety of businesses, corporations, churches, and academic institutions. A small sampling of her clientele encompasses over twenty State Farm Bureau conferences, district school boards, and workshops for teachers, student councils, and principals.

“I feel extremely blessed to be working with the April Potter Agency,” LaDonna shares. “What a wonderful group of folks! The best is yet to come!”

LaDonna Gatlin is one of just a few speakers worldwide who holds both the Certified Speaking Professional designation as well as the CPAE Speaker Hall of Fame award – two of the most prestigious honors bestowed by the National Speakers Association. She is currently working on her new show “Growing Up Gatlin…Her Story” which opens in 2018 and is currently booking through the April Potter Agency.

For more information on LaDonna Gatlin, contact April Potter Agency at 615-479-0954 or visit the website at www.apotteragency.com.

