APRIL POTTER AGENCY SIGNS EXCLUSIVE WITH RILEY HARRISON CLARK

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on February 25, 2020 – 9:00 am -

NASHVILLE, TN – April Potter, President of the April Potter Agency announces the addition of multi-award recipient

and singer/songwriter Riley Harrison Clark to the roster. April Potter Agency will be handling all booking and

management for Riley.

“Riley has a unique gift for connecting with people through speaking and sharing his personal testimony and song”

says April. “When we met and talked about dreams and where his ministry was heading, it was a perfect fit for our

agency. I love the raw, pure heart Riley has for ministry both one-on-one and to the masses. We are honored to

represent him in both booking and management to help grow his ministry to new levels.”

Riley adds, “Since before stepping out on my own, I’ve been praying for ‘my team’ of people. I believe April and the

team at April Potter Agency are an answer to those prayers. I’m excited to be working alongside someone who has

20+ years of experience in music and who shares my vision for the future of my ministry. I look forward to not only

continuing to love and cater to those friends and fans I’ve had for over 10 years, but the opening doors of reaching new

people and enjoying new ventures.”

MORE ABOUT RILEY HARRISON CLARK:

Riley’s success began in 2010 when he began touring with Tribute Quartet. In his 10-year tenure with the group, he

was privileged to sing in almost all of the 50 states as well as venues in several different countries. He was honored to

share stages with Jason Crabb, Russ Taff, The Isaacs, Gaither Vocal Band, CeCe Winans, The Oak Ridge Boys and

many others. Riley has performed at National Quartet Convention, Billy Graham Training Center at The Cove, Silver

Dollar City, Dollywood and multiple cruises.

While with Tribute, the group was nominated for several awards including GMA Dove Awards and celebrated three #1

Songs. Riley received the Favorite Young Artist Award from The Singing News Fan Awards and Male Vocalist of the

Year at the AGM Awards as well as being nominated 8 years in a row for Tenor of the Year. He released his first solo

record with Daywind Records in September 2018 entitled Welcome to Me with the lead single “Glory To Glory”

nominated for Inspirational Recorded Song Of The Year at the GMA Dove Awards. He is currently in the studio

working on his second Daywind Music project slated to release sometime in early spring.

MORE ABOUT APRIL POTTER AGENCY:

April Potter Agency is a full-service, exclusive booking and management company located in Nashville, Tennessee

serving such venues as arenas, auditoriums, churches, fairs, festivals, schools, city events, coffeehouses, and theme

parks and more with a variety of artists. April Potter brings to her agency 23 years of experience in the music industry.

In 1996, she began working for The Harper Agency, and later formed her own company in 2002, where she

represented some of the most popular names in gospel music. She returned to work for Harper in 2010 for two more

years, before leaving to home school her daughter. Since that time, she’s worked as a freelance agent and consultant

in multiple areas of the industry, including management, marketing, radio, publicity, and booking, both stateside and

worldwide. In May 2016, she relaunched April Potter Agency expanding from Christian music to several genres

including Country, Bluegrass, Rock, Corporate Speakers and Tribute Bands. Potter is a Franklin County, Alabama

native and Music Business graduate of University of North Alabama.

For more information on Riley Harrison Clark or April Potter Agency, contact us at 615.479.0954 or email

april@apotteragency.com.

You may visit their websites at or www.rileyharrisonclark.com or www.apotteragency.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related