Archie Watkins On Gospel Music Today
Archie Watkins is the guest on Gospel Music Today for the week of June 24. Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and concert updates. The Feature Group is The Old Time Preachers Quartet, and Jean reviews new recordings by The McGuires and The McKay Project . An article from Christian Voice magazine is the subject of this week’s News Notes. The show features exclusive concert video of Blake and Jenna Bolerjack, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Broken Arrow, OK, and a visit to the Gospel Music Today Archives for an exclusive concert video of Faith’s Journey, recorded in Branson, MO.
The show is on WATC, in Atlanta, GA, and on Roku on FFE TV Monday at 8:00 PM and AllNations TV Tuesday and Wednesday at 6:30 PM. Check local TV schedule for; Bruce, MS; Phenix City, AL; Pontotoc, MS; Beaumont, TX; Tyler, TX; Atlanta, TX; Morrilton, AR; and West Plains, MO. The current edition of Gospel Music Today is online now at the Gospel Music Today website, www.gospelmusictoday.com.
Tags: Gospel Music Today, Southern Gospel News
