Archie Watkins On Gospel Music Today

Archie Watkins is the guest on Gospel Music Today for the week of June 24. Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and concert updates. The Feature Group is The Old Time Preachers Quartet, and Jean reviews new recordings by The McGuires and The McKay Project . An article from Christian Voice magazine is the subject of this week’s News Notes. The show features exclusive concert video of Blake and Jenna Bolerjack, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Broken Arrow, OK, and a visit to the Gospel Music Today Archives for an exclusive concert video of Faith’s Journey, recorded in Branson, MO.