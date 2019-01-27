Are you ready for Creekside 2019?

Written by Staff on January 27, 2019 – 12:08 pm -

In only nine months, one of the most creative and festive events in Christian music will occur in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. On Oct. 27, hundreds of fans will return to the Smoky Mountain Convention Center to enjoy the musical artistry of over 50 Southern, Country and Bluegrass gospel music artists. The Convention continues through Oct. 31, 2019.

Creekside 2019 will present daily musical showcases, evening concerts, midnight prayer, keynote speakers, and a large exhibit hall for fellowship and interaction with artists. Special events include the Life Achievement Honors, 2019 Diamond Awards, Creekside Choir, and main event artists. The first main event artist has already been named: the Down East Boys. Keep watching this site more more news.

For more information on all of these events as well as hotel accommodations, and VIP tickets, please contact Rob Patz at rob@sgnscoops or 360-933-0741. Be sure to follow Creekside on Facebook HERE for all the latest news and updates.

