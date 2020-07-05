Are you Ready for Creekside 2020 and Christian Country at the Creek?Written by scoopsnews on July 5, 2020 – 4:11 pm -
Creekside 2020 will be held in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee., Oct. 25th -29th. The event features the 2020 Diamond Awards, daily showcases , evening concerts, and Midnight Prayer. Christian Country at the Creek will follow Creekside this year October 30th -Nov 1st. For more information on either event, lodging, VIP tickets, and convention details, contact Rob Patz at rob@sgnscoops.com, or at 360-933-0741 or Vonda Easley at vonda@sgnscoops.com or at 256-310-7892. . For news and event updates, click on the Creekside Facebook page.
See you are Creekside where We Are family!
Christian Country at the Creek – October 30th -Nov 1st.
