Are You Ready For Southern Gospel Weekend 2019

We are excited about our daytime showcases this year at Southern Gospel Weekend 2019, March 21-23, being held in Oxford, Alabama. Come hear great Gospel Music day and night for the whole weekend. Enjoy getting to hear and know your favorite artists on a more casual basis.

General admission is Free, however if you would like to be a VIP, get in touch with Vonda at 256-310-7892 or email vondaeasley@gmail.com. VIP tickets ensure that you have the best seats at the front of the auditorium, as well as other surprise treats. Front row tickets have just been released, and VIP ticket purchasers will be assigned seating on a first come, first served basis.

VIP seating for Southern Gospel Weekend is in the floor area just in front of the stage. Other VIP perks include free gifts every night for our special VIP guests. A goodie bag will be waiting for you when you arrive!

Southern Gospel Weekend, March 21-23 at the Oxford Civic Center, in Oxford, Alabama. Don’t miss this great event!

