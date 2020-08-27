August 2020 SGN Scoops Magazine

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on August 27, 2020 – 11:44 am -

We are happy to present to you the August 2020 issue of SGN Scoops Magazine. We hope you take the time to read it cover-to-cover as there are many great features inside.

Gordon Mote is our cover story this month, and I’m sure you will enjoy his recollections and comments as told to Dixie Phillips. I learned a lot about the life of this extremely talented gentleman that I wasn’t aware of before and I’m sure you will as well.

Also featured are actress/ singer Rachel Jeanette, bluegrass artists Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers, young artist Levi Bowman, a tribute to Ed Hill and so much more.

Don’t miss the SGNScoops music charts, DJ Spotlight, Publisher’s Point, and Creekside Update. All this and more await your perusal. Special thanks as always to our wonderful writers, creative team, and editorial staff.

We put a lot of time and effort into each issue, to ensure that all of our readers will be entertained and educated about our corner of Christian music, but more importantly, we hope that you are impressed with the love of God and understand that Jesus is reaching out to you through our words and our pages. If you have any questions, comments, or concerns about anything you have read, please email me at lorraine@sgnscoops.com

