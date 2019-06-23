AVALON ANNOUNCES NEW TOUR

Written by Staff on June 22, 2019 – 6:33 pm -

FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 10 YEARS!

AVALON ANNOUNCES NEW ALBUM TITLE, NEW HEADLINING TOUR presented by COMPASSION LIVE

Reagan Strange from NBC’s The Voice to Join as Special Guest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (June 19, 2019) – For the first time in 10 years, we will hear new music and get a new tour from three-time GRAMMY® Nominated, American Music Award and Dove Award winning recording artists AVALON. The group will take to the road again this fall to support their debut Red Street Records release, CALLED. More information about the new music will be forthcoming soon. Avalon will headline “THE CALLED TOUR” along with special guest Reagan Strange, from NBC’s hit show, “The Voice.”

The 10-city tour will feature some of Avalon’s most-loved hits including “Adonai,” “Can’t Live A Day,” “Testify to Love” along with new music from CALLED. The group started in 1995 and released 13 records to date, with six Dove Awards and an American Music Award among their industry and fan nods. This dynamic vocal foursome features Greg and Janna Long, Jody McBrayer and Dani Rocca. In the fall of 2018, Avalon announced that they signed as the flagship artist with Red Street Records, a new label launched by Rascal Flatts bass player, Jay DeMarcus.

“We’re so excited to be back after 10 years with brand new music from our upcoming release Called!” says Greg Long. “We are truly looking forward to worshiping Jesus with our longtime friends as well as new listeners as we play some of our biggest songs over the years. Expect a fun night for everyone!”

“It is an honor to have AVALON as a part of the Red Street Records family,” states Jay DeMarcus. “Their debut Red Street Records project, CALLED, is an amazing body of work that we are so incredibly excited to share with the world. This music will inspire, encourage and challenge you. I know you’re going to LOVE IT! And, to see AVALON in concert is a very special experience so, don’t miss this special evening at THE CALLED TOUR!”

They are excited to welcome Reagan Strange as their special guest. Strange is a 14-year old from Memphis, Tennessee. She is most recently known for being on team Adam Levine on season 15 of NBC’S “THE VOICE.” “I am so excited for the opportunity to be on tour with Avalon this fall,” says Strange. “A powerful name in Christian music, I am truly honored to share the stage with these four amazing voices.”

THE CALLED TOUR DATES:

9/20/19 – Tampa, FL –River Hills Church of God

9/21/19 – Boca Raton, FL – Spanish River Church

9/22/19 – Orlando, FL – FBC Orlando

10/17/19 – Siloam Springs, AR – The Assembly-Siloam Springs

10/18/19 – Owasso, OK – Owasso First Assembly

10/19/19 – Grapevine, TX – First Baptist Church Grapevine

10/24/19 – Muscle Shoals, AL – Highland Park Baptist Church

10/25/19 – Marietta, GA – Due West United Methodist Church

10/27/19 – Lancaster, SC – Second Baptist Lancaster

ABOUT AVALON:

Red Street Records artist, AVALON, has been inspiring lives around the globe for years. When you hear the name AVALON, you may think of one or more of their number one hits like: “Adonai,” “Can’t Live a Day” or “Testify to Love” – just to name a few. However, there is much more to this dynamic vocal foursome than meets the eye.

The collective desire of every member is to deliver a message of hope and ultimate love, freely offered from Jesus Christ, and to blatantly declare their devotion to Him through the words of every song they sing.

This three time Grammy Nominated, American Music Award and Dove Award winning Christian artist is composed of Greg and Janna Long, Jody McBrayer, and Dani Rocca.

ABOUT COMPASSION LIVE:

Compassion LIVE, established in 2014 by Compassion International, provides the highest quality events for families to join together and grow with others in faith. Compassion LIVE partners with impact-making leaders, artists and communicators to produce life-changing events that share the message of faith and impact the church for children around the world. For more information, visit www.compassionlive.com.

Founded in 1952, Compassion International is a Christian child development organization that works to release children from poverty in Jesus’ name. Compassion revolutionized the fight against global poverty by working exclusively with the Church to lift children out of spiritual, economic, social and physical poverty. For more about the ministry, visit compassion.com or follow them on Twitter @compassion.

ABOUT RED STREET RECORDS:

Jay DeMarcus – lauded member of Rascal Flatts, GRAMMY® award-winning producer and bassist – launched Red Street Records on October 24, 2019 during a press conference held at the Hutton Hotel’s Analog. Along with DeMarcus, industry icon and award-winning songwriter/producer, Don Koch (General Manager), lead the Red Street Records team with a vision for the future. The desire of Red Street Records is to touch lives and spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ through music. To that end, we seek to partner with musicians who share this aim and who strive to achieve it through their innovative and visionary craft.

