AVALON REVEALS THE NEXT CHAPTER

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (August 29, 2018) – In a video posted to their official website and social media platforms today,AVALON – beloved, lauded and iconic vocal group – revealed ‘the next chapter’ in their decorated career.

With a very quick video – that is sure to garner excitement and further questions from their devoted audience – the group simply announced ‘Hi! We’re AVALON.” In that video, viewers catch a very quick glimpse that reveals two new members Dani Rocca and, after a 12-year absence from the group, Jody McBrayer.

“Greg and I are thrilled to welcome back our friend and brother, Jody McBrayer,” shares Janna Long. “I know our friends will be thrilled to see Jody with AVALON again just as much as we’re ecstatic to share the platfor with him.”

Jody McBrayer comments, “Who would have ever imagined that, after nearly 12 years, I would be a part of Avalon again? I’m always surprised at how God works and so extremely happy and grateful for this new season with them.”

“After we heard her sing for the first time, Janna looked at me and said ‘I love this girl’s voice.’ Very soon, we fell in love with person who is Dani Rocca. I know our friends will love her, too,” said Greg Long.

AVALON is set to record new music together, and details will be released at a later date regarding that project.

The fabulous foursome is set to appear on The Greatest Hits Live Tour this winter alongside Newsong, Point of Grace, Nicole C. Mullen, Bob Carlisle and Rebecca St. James.

As in the past, AVALON will perform a very select set of tour dates as Greg & Janna Long are staff worship leaders at Woodlands Church in Texas and Jody McBrayer performs with Cana’s Voice and solo tour dates.

CCM Magazine will host an exclusive video chat with the group tomorrow, Thursday, August 30 2018 at 7 PM via Facebook.com/CCMmagazine on the show CCM Live with Marcus.

