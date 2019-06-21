Avenue Trio announces changes

Written by Staff on June 21, 2019 – 7:47 am -

Kasey Kemp of Avenue Trio recently announced changes to the group through a video on the group’s Facebook Page.

Avenue Trio is losing Corey Lakey from the singing lineup. June 9, 2019, was the last engagement for Lackey, who has been with the group from the beginning. The tenor confirmed that he is stepping back from singing but will still be very much involved with gospel music, as well as continuing his involvement with the Steve Hurst School of Music.

Kemp has confirmed that Riley Harrison Clark will be temporarily filling in for the trio, as they continue to audition vocalists for this position.

For more information on this powerful gospel music trio, click HERE.

Avenue released their first album, “Songs For Every Mile,” one year ago. Spokesman Kasey Kemp is an ordained minister and has been involved with Southern Gospel Music for 17 years. The trio records with Song Garden Music and is booked by the Dominion Agency. Avenue can also be found on Twitter, Instagram and other media outlets.

