Avenue Welcomes New Members

Written by Staff on August 7, 2020 – 11:44 am -

Nashville, TN (August 7th, 2020) –Up-and-coming Gospel trio, Avenue, is proud to announce its newest members.

In a video release this morning, industry veteran Kasey Kemp welcomed two newcomers to the group. Mississippi native Kyle Smith will be stepping in as the trio’s lead singer while accomplished vocalist Daniel Rivera takes the tenor position.

The new line up has already spent time in the studio together working on brand new music, including a new single that is expected to be at radio next month.

For more information about the new group members, as well as the future of Avenue, watch the video link below:

To find out more about Avenue, visit avenuemusic.net.

