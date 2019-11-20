Award Winning Artist, Sherry Anne, Releases Children’s Book

Award Winning Artist, Sherry Anne, Releases Children’s BookWritten by Staff on November 19, 2019 – 5:03 pm -
A second children’s book, ‘Quiet Wyatt Is A Riot’, will be released in the near future. Both books were inspired by Sherry Anne’s niece and nephew and illustrated by Chris Strange. The books were written for pre-school and elementary age children.
ABOUT MANSION ENTERTAINMENT: Mansion is a Nashville TN based record label with distribution through The Orchard (a division of Sony Music). Mansion has distributed artist projects in Southern Gospel such as the Sherry Anne LIVE! DVD (Top 5 Billboard Music Video chart), The Griffith Family, The Ark Encounter resident artist Steve Hess & Southern Salvation, Triumphant Quartet, Palmetto State and others, Bluegrass and Country Music genres including the GRAMMY Nominated ‘Forever Changed’ album by T. Graham Brown (Billboard Album Sales Top 100), “Because You Love Me” by T.G. Sheppard and ‘A Bluegrass Tribute To George Jones’ by GRAMMY Winner Brad Davis. Mansion has partnered with charting radio singles by Triumphant Quartet, Palmetto State Quartet, Brad Davis, Steve Hess & Southern Salvation, Sherry Anne, The Griffith Family, Tonja Rose and multiple other artists across many formats, including Praise & Worship and the Spanish Market.
