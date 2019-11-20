Award Winning Artist, Sherry Anne, Releases Children’s Book

Award Winning Artist, Sherry Anne, Releases Children's BookFranklin, TN (November 19, 2019) – Award-winning singer/songwriter Sherry Anne has pre-released her first children’s book, ‘How Are Ya, Arya?’ ‘How Are Ya, Arya?’ follows the adventures of a little girl, Arya, as she discovers the great outdoors and encounters a host of animal characters. The book officially releases December 8th and is currently available for pre-sale at Barnes & Noble, Amazon, Target and other online outlets where books are sold as well as being available for direct order from the artist website.  
Sherry Anne and Chris Strange

A second children’s book, ‘Quiet Wyatt Is A Riot’, will be released in the near future. Both books were inspired by Sherry Anne’s niece and nephew and illustrated by Chris Strange. The books were written for pre-school and elementary age children.

 
In conjunction with the release of the books, Sherry Anne has produced a new children’s CD, ‘Storytime with Sherry Anne’. She covers favorite children’s songs such as “Jesus Loves Me, “What A Friend We Have In Jesus”, “Kumbaya” and “He’s Got The Whole World In His Hand”. Audio versions of both ‘How Are Ya, Arya?’ and ‘Quiet Wyatt Is A Riot’, along with story enhancing sound effects are also a part of the CD’s track listing.
 
ABOUT SHERRY ANNE: Born with a bilateral hearing and speech impairment, Sherry Anne endured bullying and other obstacles to achieve scholastic and athletic awards, a Doctorate of Chiropractic, and to become an elegant singer. Today, Sherry Anne is an award-winning recording artist and songwriter, inspirational speaker, and author  inspiring people of all ages with her message of faith, hope and joy. Her “Sherry Anne LIVE!” DVD was a Billboard Music Video Sales Chart Top 5. Sherry Anne has recently appeared in concerts with Bill Gaither and the Gaither Vocal Band and the Dove award-winning Triumphant Quartet. She has also recently performed at Liberty University’s Thomas Road Church.

ABOUT MANSION ENTERTAINMENT: Mansion is a Nashville TN based record label with distribution through The Orchard (a division of Sony Music). Mansion has distributed artist projects in Southern Gospel such as the Sherry Anne LIVE! DVD (Top 5 Billboard Music Video chart), The Griffith Family, The Ark Encounter resident artist Steve Hess & Southern Salvation, Triumphant Quartet, Palmetto State and others, Bluegrass and Country Music genres including the GRAMMY Nominated ‘Forever Changed’ album by T. Graham Brown (Billboard Album Sales Top 100), “Because You Love Me” by T.G. Sheppard and ‘A Bluegrass Tribute To George Jones’ by GRAMMY Winner Brad Davis. Mansion has partnered with charting radio singles by Triumphant Quartet, Palmetto State Quartet, Brad Davis, Steve Hess & Southern Salvation, Sherry Anne, The Griffith Family, Tonja Rose and multiple other artists across many formats, including Praise & Worship and the Spanish Market

