Award Winning Artist, Sherry Anne, Releases Children’s Book

In conjunction with the release of the books, Sherry Anne has produced a new children’s CD, ‘Storytime with Sherry Anne’. She covers favorite children’s songs such as “Jesus Loves Me, “What A Friend We Have In Jesus”, “Kumbaya” and “He’s Got The Whole World In His Hand”. Audio versions of both ‘How Are Ya, Arya?’ and ‘Quiet Wyatt Is A Riot’, along with story enhancing sound effects are also a part of the CD’s track listing.

ABOUT SHERRY ANNE: Born with a bilateral hearing and speech impairment, Sherry Anne endured bullying and other obstacles to achieve scholastic and athletic awards, a Doctorate of Chiropractic, and to become an elegant singer. Today, Sherry Anne is an award-winning recording artist and songwriter, inspirational speaker, and author inspiring people of all ages with her message of faith, hope and joy. Her “Sherry Anne LIVE!” DVD was a Billboard Music Video Sales Chart Top 5. Sherry Anne has recently appeared in concerts with Bill Gaither and the Gaither Vocal Band and the Dove award-winning Triumphant Quartet. She has also recently performed at Liberty University’s Thomas Road Church.