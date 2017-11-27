THE BALL BROTHERS TAKE 12 STATE CHRISTMAS TOUR

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on November 27, 2017 – 10:40 am -

Nashville, TN, – Award winning and internet viral sensation The Ball Brothers have become a family holiday staple all across the country with their Christmas spectacular that has been touring for over a decade. Covering 12 states in a matter of weeks, The Ball Brothers perform timeless classics and soon-to-be-favorites with tones reminiscent of The Beach Boys or The Four Freshmen.

The Ball Brothers Christmas tour is more than a concert. With staging, lighting, candy and comedy, it is truly an experience! Even fans who live further South get to enjoy the Christmas show complete with Christmas snow! Attendees have the unique opportunity to share the reason for the season with children all across the globe. And through the participation of Ball Brothers concert-goers, over 1,000 children’s lives have already been changed. Those who help to change lives overseas walk away with some Christmas CD’s, including the brand new release, CHRISTMASTIME Volume 1. This album contains classics like “Cradle in Bethlehem,” and “Angels We Have Heard On High,” vintage favorites like “Little Saint Nick,” and a few new selections like “Christmas Is” and “Give Your Smile Away.”

The tour kicked off last week with packed out crowds in Illinois and Michigan, and will stretch up into New England and back through the Midwest before concluding in Georgia just before Christmas. In addition to fun for the whole family, the musical road is clearly paved from the manger to the cross. For Andrew, Daniel, Chad, and Matt, it’s not all about a manger, the shepherds, or the angels. “It’s About The Cross.” Now nearing 40 million views and having held #1 download on iTunes, the song heard around the world is still touching hearts and increasing hope this Christmas season.

The Ball Brothers Christmas Tour 2017

12/1 – Fountain Inn, SC

12/2 – Murfreesboro, TN

12/3 – Findlay, OH

12/6 – Winston Salem, NC

12/7 – Pottstown, PA

12/9 – Vineland, NJ

12/10 – Liberty Corner, NJ

12/14 – Appomattox, VA

12/15 – Baltimore, MD

12/16 – Paris, IL

12/17 – Columbus, OH

12/19 – Dalton, GA

For times and locations, visit: www.TheBallBrothers.com/tour

