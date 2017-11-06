BALSAM RANGE Makes Magic With  IT’S CHRISTMAS TIME, Available Now

BALSAM RANGE makes magic with their newest EP, IT’S CHRISTMAS TIME. The six-track outing spreads seasonal joy with a mix of contemporary and traditional tunes and features the beloved band in an unusual pairing with the Nashville Recording Orchestra. Radio can ensure thatIT’S CHRISTMAS TIME makes their holiday playlist by downloading from Bluegrass Today, or purchase as the perfect Christmas gift Nashville, TN (November 3, 2017) –World-renowned Bluegrass quintetmakes magic with their newest EP,The six-track outing spreads seasonal joy with a mix of contemporary and traditional tunes and features the beloved band in an unusual pairing with the. Radio can ensure thatmakes their holiday playlist by downloading from AirPlay Direct . Fans can listen to a live stream now on, or purchase as the perfect Christmas gift HERE For those who might consider the joining of Bluegrass and orchestral music an odd mix – you are not alone. Respected tastemaker David Allan of Britain’s Country Music People magazine notes, “I thought I would hate it – the very idea of Bluegrass and strings, not to mention a sax, BUT it works … creating a rich, sentimental and wonderful, magical Christmassy feeling … definitely a winner.” This is the band’s first Christmas release. “We loved the idea, and we were intrigued by the musical possibilities that this project would open up to us,” Balsam Range spokesman Tim Surrett reflects. “We had to take a bit of a different approach to make it work, but I think the result was worth the effort.” Early reviewers agree: “Here’s a sweet Bluegrass, Christmas EP that takes some chances that work well among the tried and true. They know their stuff and how to play it right.” – Midwest Record Entertainment “Balsam Range is superb on this holiday collection. All six tracks are refreshing and unique.” – Markos Papadatos, Digital Journal “Will certainly spread joy for listeners through the holidays this year and for many to come.” – Herbert Arnold, Wheel Country Music Magazine (Germany) “The songs are appealing in every way. They are performed with heart, each one as a shared moment … the disc has an inviting, shimmering quality …” – Greg Victor, ParcBench To celebrate the EP’s release, Balsam Range will host the Atlanta Pops Orchestra to perform these holiday tunes during the closing show of the group’s second annualBalsam Range Art of Music Festivalat Lake Junaluska, North Carolina (December 1 and 2). Additional entertainers, including Flatt Lonesome and Darrell Scott will perform during the event, which also features various workshops. Select tickets are still available and much more information can be found on the Festival’s website. Balsam Range Nashville Recording Orchestra and Bobby Shin recorded the orchestra at the Library Studios in Nashville. The cover art is a reproduction of a stunning, colored pencil drawing, entitled Cold Mountain, by Haywood County, North Carolina’s These native Western North Carolinians have created a beautiful collection for holiday music lovers. Buddy Melton (fiddle, lead and tenor vocals), Darren Nicholson (mandolin, octave mandolin, lead vocals, baritone and low tenor vocals), Dr. Marc Pruett (banjo), Tim Surrett (bass, dobro, baritone and lead vocals) and Caleb Smith (guitar, lead & baritone vocals) produced and recorded the project at Crossroads Studios in Asheville, North Carolina for Mountain Home Music Company. Cody McVey wrote the arrangements for theand Bobby Shin recorded the orchestra at the Library Studios in Nashville. The cover art is a reproduction of a stunning, colored pencil drawing, entitledby Haywood County, North Carolina’s Teresa Pennington ABOUT BALSAM RANGE Balsam Range formed in 2007, has become one of the genre’s most award-winning acts in recent years, garnering 11 International Bluegrass Music Association Awards on the heels of six critically-acclaimed albums. The group has left audiences spellbound while headlining major festivals from coast to coast, selling out venues across the nation, and in multiple appearances at the Grand Ole Opry. Their previous outing, MOUNTAIN VOODOO,debuted at #4 on the Billboard Bluegrass Albums Chart and remained on that chart for 52 weeks. Three singles from the album reached #1 on the Bluegrass Today Chart, including “Blue Collar Dreams,” which spent three consecutive months at the top. The disc was recently honored as the IBMA’s 2017 Album of the Year. It’s Christmas Time Track Listing: Christmas Lullaby The First Noel Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree I’m Going Home, It’s Christmas Time Hark! The Herald Angels Sing Jingle Bells (instrumental) Stay social: http://www.balsamrange.com/ https://www.facebook.com/ balsamrange/ https://twitter.com/ BalsamRange Instagram @balsamrange https://www.instagram.com/ balsamrange Mountain Home Music Company Website: http:// mountainhomemusiccompany.com/ For the latest issue of SGNScoops magazine click here For more Gospel music news click here. For online Gospel music click here