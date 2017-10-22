Be A VIP at Creekside 2017….

Written by scoopsnews on October 22, 2017 – 12:27 pm -

Hey Creekside 2017 Southern Gospel Fans! I want to invite you to this year’s Creekside Gospel Music Convention. It will be our Sixth! Can you believe we have now been producing and putting on Creekside for SIX years?! www.creeksidegospelmusicconvention.com

This is going to be a special year with exciting things going on all four days and we want to encourage you to purchase your $25 VIP ticket. That’s right! $25 for ALL four days! That works out to a little over six dollars a day. There is nowhere else that you can get such a great value and see so many fantastic Southern Gospel Groups. And VIP means preferred seating, special gifts and backstage events.

Creekside Gospel Music Convention will be held at the Smoky Mountain Convention Center, Pigeon Forge, TN. The Convention runs from October 30 through November 2, 2017 and includes the Diamond Awards on Tuesday night. www.creeksidegospelmusicconvention.com

If you are interested in purchasing your $25 VIP ticket call Rob at 360 933 0741 or you can buy online at the link below, For hotel reservations please contact 360 933 0741.









