On Saturday evening 11/17/18, Kenny Gardner Family, The McKay Project and Jessica Horton, gathered together in Calhoun City, Ms. @ Grace Fellowship. It was an evening of benefit for Paul Warren, Kenny Gardner’s Brother-in-law. Paul has been hospitalized at MD Anderson in Houston,

Tx for 2 months. If you would like to contribute any gift we would really appreciate it. Go to PayPal and type in this address:

Ewarrenbelleame@yahoo.com

Here are a few pictures from the event.

