Benefit For Paul WarrenWritten by scoopsnews on November 18, 2018 – 4:51 am -
On Saturday evening 11/17/18, Kenny Gardner Family, The McKay Project and Jessica Horton, gathered together in Calhoun City, Ms. @ Grace Fellowship. It was an evening of benefit for Paul Warren, Kenny Gardner’s Brother-in-law. Paul has been hospitalized at MD Anderson in Houston,
Tx for 2 months. If you would like to contribute any gift we would really appreciate it. Go to PayPal and type in this address:
Ewarrenbelleame@yahoo.com
Here are a few pictures from the event.
Tags: Jessica Horton, Kenny Gardner, McKay Project, Paul Warren Benefit
Posted in announcements | Comments Off on Benefit For Paul Warren
Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.