Beyond the Song- Answered Prayer

Jantina de Haan-Baksteen was touched by the song, “The Darkness Was Just Before The Dawn,” as sung by Answered Prayer. Answered Prayer is from Hattiesburg, Miss., and consists of Nikki Bernardo, Buddy Dewease, Penny Welborn Walters, Brian Carney, Vance Green, and Allen Neldon(Sound Tech).

Jantina talked to group member and songwriter Nikki Bernardo about this radio single.

Why did you write, ‘The Darkness Was Just Before The Dawn?’

Nikki Bernardo tells us, “I wrote this song at a very dark time in my life. I found myself down by my bedside in the early hours of the morning, weeping. I am not talking about just a few tears flowing down, but I mean literally weeping, the kind where you are desperate, groaning; you’re so broken you can’t even find the words to pray and refuse to get up until the Lord gives you peace!”

What was happening in your life at that time?

“My husband, who is a neurosurgeon, had a stroke. As a result, he had to subside his calling and come home. I left work to care for him. We were unsure about our financial future. No income. No insurance. We even thought we were going to lose our home. I had just been told I had polyps on my vocal cords and might need surgery, which meant I might never sing again.

“So there I was, laid out before the Lord, saying, ‘Lord, my husband can’t work, I need to care for him, we have no income, we have no insurance, and now I may not even be able to sing anymore?! God, I don’t even want to live anymore!’

“Yes, I reached that point. I sure did. I remember telling myself, oh, I would never get to that point. Oh, but I did. I thought I was losing everything!

“Little did I know God was working out His plan. It is amazing the things He has done since that day. He provided unbelievably. He has done exceedingly, abundantly more than we could ever ask or think. He prepared the way and we didn’t even know it. What did we need to do? Hold on, have faith, never give up (although I wanted to), read His word, and call on the name of the Lord.

“I was in one of the darkest places I had ever been in my life. I felt like giving up…. but I didn’t. I pressed on. God showed up soon after and began to work miracles that only He could perform. Little did I know at the time but, ‘The Darkness Was Just Before The Dawn,'” says Nikki.

Why did you decide to put this song on your latest album?

“It’s on the album to let people know that no matter how dark it seems in this moment, remember it’s always darkest just before the dawn. To let them know they are not alone. I and many have been right where they are, so hold on, help is on the way,” Nikki affirms

Thanks to Nikki Bernardo and Answered Prayer for sharing this message with us. Find Answered Prayer on Facebook HERE. They are also online HERE.

Thanks to Jantina de Haan-Baksteen for talking to Nikki Bernardo about this important truth.

