Beyond the Song: Avenue sings “Reach the World”

Jantina de Haan Baksten recently went Beyond the Song to talk to Kasey Kemp of Avenue gospel trio about the song, “Reach the World.” Avenue is a male trio with members Kasey Kemp, Corey Lackey, and Jacob Lagesse, making their home in Nashville, Tennessee. Their latest album with Song Garden Music Group is called, “Songs for Every Mile,” which includes the track “Reach the World.”

What does the song mean to you?

Kasey Kemp tells us, “Traveling and singing in a gospel music group is lots of fun! You get to sing the music you love, with the people that you love, all while traveling to places and meeting people you might not get to otherwise. However, as much fun as it is, there has to be more to it than enjoying the road life. After a while, the miles get long, your heart yearns for loved ones that are at home and your body gets extremely exhausted from your day to day routine. It’s in these moments that you must remember why you do what you do. In 1 Samuel 17:29, David says, “Is there not a cause?” That question is the answer to what the song, ‘Reach The World,’ means to me and why we as Avenue recorded it.

“Our group started out of a strong desire to “Reach The World” with the gospel of Jesus Christ, a desire that continues today,” Kemp asserts.

What is the message of the song?

“‘Reach The World,’ reminds us that all Christians are given the great ommission in Matthew 28:16-20. We are reminded that while we are only one voice, that voice reaches another and another and so on. Before long there is a mighty chorus singing about the life changing power of Jesus Christ,” says Kemp.

He concludes, “‘Reach The World’ is my personal anthem and the theme our group is built on. Christians, let’s remember that we have an important job to do. Each voice is another chance to reach the world.”

