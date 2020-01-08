Beyond the Song: Beverly Tyner of The Tyners

Written by Staff on January 7, 2020 – 5:15 pm -

For this episode of Beyond the Song, I spoke with the Tyners from South Carolina, a four member family group who has recently seen radio charting for their song, “The Old Rugged Cross Will Never Grow Old.”

For this interview, I spoke with Beverly Tyner.

Jantina Baksteen: Can you gve us a short introductions of who the Tyners are?

Beverly Tyner: We are a family ministry consisting of my husband Ricky, myself(Beverly), our daughter Brooke, our son Noah and my step-dad Ricky Tolson. I rededicated my life in March of 1994, and started praying for my husband, Ricky. He had been playing in bars since he was 10 years old and struggled with alcohol and drugs. After five and a half years of prayer, in 1999, the Lord saved and delivered him. Not long after that, we started travelling and ministering through song, and preaching and sharing our testimony. So we have been in ministry now for 20 years and loving every minute of it! Nothing like being able to travel with your family in ministry! We have witnessed the Lord’s power to save, heal, deliver, restore and revive so many people!

JB:Do you have a music background?

BT: My grandfather was a minister and our family travelled in a singing and preaching ministry even before I was born, so we do have a music back ground.

JB: Who are your music influences?

BT: Our music influences (ministries we respect) have been the Crabb Family, and the Isaacs, to name a couple.

JB: I heard a lot of your songs are written by your father in law, can you share about that? Is “The Old Rugged Cross (Will Never Grow Old)” one of those songs?

BT: My step-father does write most of the original music for this ministry. He did write “The Old Rugged Cross Will Never Grow Old.” God has truly anointed him to write such powerful songs and we have been blessed to have him with us. (Since 2001).

JB: “The Old Rugged Cross” is on the album “Not My Life.” Why did you choose this title?

BT: “Not My Life” is the title of our last CD. We chose this because this is the title of one of the songs on the CDs. (also a very powerful song).

JB: What is your favorite Bible verse you always go back to?

BT: There are so many schriptures that have been life-lines for us! Since we are in a soul-winning ministry of course, the enemy has fought us every step of the way. We remind him that, “no weapon formed against us shall prosper!” (Isaiah 54:17). We have been through a lot in the past 20 years but we have found strength in Psalm 91″. ..He who dwells in the secret place of the most High shall abide under the shadow of the almighy…..!” And though the seasons are hard, “Let us not grow weary in well doing, for in due season we shall reap if we faint not.”(Galations 6:9). I could go on and on. God has been faithful to us and we love Him so much, and are truly grateful for His mercy and grace!

JB: Is there something more you would like to share?

BT: We have a vision that we will witness a great end-time revival and our family will be a part of it! We want to see God’s glory in these last days! Believing for an end-time harvest of souls being saved, healed and delivered!!

The Tyners sing “The Old Rugged Cross Will Never Grow Old”

JB: Where can we find you on the web?

BT: We have a facebook ministry page, “The Tyners,” you can go to and “like” the page.

Thank you to the Tyners for sharing your story. God’s blessing on your ministry reaching out to those who are in need.

