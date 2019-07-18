Beyond the Song: Eagle’s Wings sing “When I Close My Eyes”

Written by Staff on July 17, 2019 – 6:18 pm -

For this edition of Beyond the Song, Jantina de Haan-Baksteen reached out to Eagle’s Wings to talk about their single, “When I Close My Eyes.” Darryle Wilson of Eagle’s Wings agreed to join her for this interview.

1. Please introduce yourselves to the readers of SGNScoops for those who have never heard about you before.

Eagle’s Wings consists mostly of family members. Debbi and I (Darryle) have been married 46 years (as of June 15.) I sing and play the bass. Matthew Wilson (our son) sings and plays the guitar, mandolin, and dobro. Kevin Chambers sings and plays guitar, mandolin, and bass. Jacob Patterson plays the banjo, mandolin, and bass.

2. I believe you had a recent No. 1 song on the charts, was that ‘He Hung the Moon’?

Actually “If He Hung the Moon” only went to No. 2, I think. We did have a No. 1 with “King Jesus” back in November, 2018.

3. You have a rich musical background, can you share something about that?

Debbi and I sang together in a country band before getting married. We got married in 1973, got in church in 1979. I rededicated my life to the Lord, Debbi got saved, then her sister, mom, and dad got saved. They had only done country music, but had a desire to sing in church. Her dad, Floyd “Bill” Busby, wrote three songs, one of which will be on our newest project.

3. Darryle is the writer of this beautiful new song, “When I Close My Eyes.” For those who believe the message, we hardly need an explanaition. But to those who haven’t commited their lives to Jesus, it’s a serious message. Can you tell us what the song says?

The song actually reaffirms the fact that we all have an appointment with death, but for the Christian, it’s only going to get better when we close our eyes here. “Pain is a stranger, there’ll be no danger, it’s glory forevermore.” Because God holds the appointment book, we just need to be ready.

4. Do you write most of the songs yourselves?

In fact, our current project will be nothing but originals. However we like throwing a little (blue) grass seed on a Southern gospel song, just to see if we can get the grass to grow.

5. Is there anything more you’d like the readers to know?

In July, 2012, because of scoliosis, I went into complete respiratory failure and was placed on a ventilator. The doctor had told Debbi and Matthew that I would never preach or sing again and, that if I lived, I would probably be bedridden and on a respirator for the rest of my life. They were not given much hope. But, after a week, on my 65th birthday, I was off the ventilator and breathing on my own. God raised me up, and after three weeks in the nursing home for rehab, I went home. I returned to my pulpit on September 2, 2012, where I’ve been ever since.

6. What is ahead for Eagle’s Wings in the near future?

As far as the future – we have no clue. We just leave that up to God. We would like to add another musician, if God allows. We just pray for open doors and the good sense to walk through them when He shows us one.

7. What is the road routine of each member of the group?

Our families travel with us. Matthew’s wife, Jennifer runs our product table. They have two daughters, Anna and Emma.

Kevin’s wife, Rhonda, runs our sound. They have one son named Jonathan.

We don’t have a bus. We travel in four separate vehicles. We just make sure everyone has the correct address and hope we all show up at the right time and place.

8. Where can readers find you on the internet?

Each member has an individual Facebook page, except me. The group also has a page.

For a complete schedule, go to eagleswingsband.com.

Thank you so much, Darryle, for your time and for allowing us a sneak peak into what happens with Eagle’s Wings.

The SGNScoops’ team wish you God’s blessing and safe travels for all the miles ahead.

