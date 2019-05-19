Beyond the Song: Fields of Grace sing “Dining with the King”

Written by Staff on May 19, 2019 – 9:09 am -

Jantina de Haan takes us Beyond the Song once again, to introduce us to Fields of Grace, the artists who sing “Dining with the King.”

Jantina tells us: “The song ‘Dining With The King’ caught my attention and I wanted to know more about that beautiful song! I asked them several questions to know more about that song and their group called Fields of Grace.”

Tell us about your group, Fields of Grace.

“Fields of Grace began singing gospel music together in 2010 at their home church, Maple Ridge Baptist, located in Candler, North Carolina. Members include Elise Ingle, with husband and wife, Nathaniel and Leslie Smith. They are dear friends who enjoy spending hours together in preparation and travel. They provide an inspirational service presenting the gospel message in song. Their music includes smooth Southern gospel music, Bluegrass gospel music, and Traditional Christian music, all with the goal of uplifting their savior and encouraging His church.” For more on this group, visit their website HERE.

Tell a little about that song “Dining With the King.”

“Mephibosheth’s story is the story for all who have received the marvelous gift of salvation. Mercy, hope, grace and the blessings of going from ‘poverty to majesty’ is the message of ‘Dining with the King.’ Christ’s love is unconditional as the words in the song proclaim: ‘no one is ever turned away, so come just as you are…'”

Who wrote the song?

“The Issacs – Rebecca Isaacs Bowman (R.I. Bowman Music (BMI) & Sonya Isaacs Yeary (June Elephant Music/ Warner Chappell Music (BMI) & Jimmy Yeary (EMI Blackwood/Great Day at THiS Music/ Beattyville Music (BMI). 1/31/2015”

What does the song mean to you personally?

“We have always loved the song from the first time we started singing it. The message is so beautiful and speaks of the love of our King that died for us so we would no longer be begging for the things of this world but ‘Dine with the King’ and experience His blessings. We spend our lives searching for fulfillment and always coming up empty until we meet Jesus. He is all we need and so much more than we deserve.

We were all raised in the church. Nathaniel and Leslie were saved at a young age and Elise later as a young woman. Although we have always known who He was; each of us has sweet testimonies of how the King extended His mercy to us. He did not have to save us; He could have passed us by. We very much deserved wrath and judgment but God gave us a permanent seat at His table instead. Praise God!”

What is the message you want to share with the listeners in the audience?

“We believe Jesus came back from the grave with His scars on display to show the world the depth and power of His love. This song gives us and our listeners courage to keep sharing their own story of how they met Jesus and just how broken we all were and how radical the resurrecting and transforming power of Jesus Christ is. We pray our listeners hear the same call and feel the same urge to be open and brave in sharing the miracle of just how far from grace we all were and the joy of now having a continual audience with the King!”

Why is it on this particular album?

“From the moment we first heard and started singing ‘Dining with the King’ in worship services we were excited about the opportunity to record it. God has always been faithful to bless the message every time we sing it and we are grateful for His touch. We all agreed that it would be first on our new project titled ‘Undone.’ ‘Undone’ came from the line in our second song on the project, ‘I Got Saved:’ ‘I’m undone by the mercy of Jesus, I’m undone by the goodness of the Lord.’ ‘Dining with the King’ was the obvious choice for the first song on such an important project for our ministry.”

Thanks, Fields of Grace, for sharing your story with SGNScoops! May you continue to spread the Gospel in the land.

“Dining with the King” is the number one song on New Journey Radio for the month of May 2019.

Let the message of this song and tender vocals of Fields of Grace bless you today.

Thanks to Jantina de Haan for taking us Beyond the Song with Fields of Grace.

