Beyond the Song: Heart2Heart sing “Happy Glad Day”

Written by Staff on August 14, 2020 – 12:05 pm -

Beyond the Song by Jantina Baksteen

It was great to talk to David Kiser from Heart2Heart. Enjoy reading all about their ministry in this Beyond the Song edition.

Jantina Baksteen: Heart2Heart is a singing trio. Can you introduce yourselves to SGNScoops?

David Kiser: Thank you SGNScoops! The group consists of myself, David Kiser, and Deana Kiser, a husband and wife team from Cherryville, North Carolina, and our longtime friend, Rhonda House, from Belmont, N. C.

JB: You have been 20 years on the road. What is it like to travel so long together?

DK: Very Interesting. Well, the group has been through several personnel changes over the past 22 years, but for the last 10 years or more, we have really enjoyed the road together as the current roster. We all love to have fun and there is never a dull moment.

JB: What message of hope does Heart2Heart share, from your heart to other hearts, when you are on stage?

DK: It seems today there are more hurting people sitting on church pews. In 1998, we started out with a mission to always make Jesus the center of what is seen on the stage, and to encourage the body of Christ. Our focus still remains strong today: To let the church know that Jesus still saves, heals, delivers and sets free those that are bound and captive. We love people and we love loving on people. Showing the love of Christ and praying with people is just what we do. Keeping the real thing still the real thing.

JB: You have a great song out to radio called, “Happy Glad Day.” If I’m not mistaken, there’s a video made. Can you share the story about that song?

DK: Well, the song was pitched to us by our friend Tery Wayne Wilkins. It was co-written with Reba Faye Rambo. We had been after Tery for some time to let us record a song of his. Once we heard “Happy Glad Day,” we were in love with the message and melody. We didn’t plan on recording it originally with the old Southern gospel sound, but we are glad our producer, Les Butler, agreed this would sound great with an old fashioned sound. So, it is led with a old flat top piano sound. We were blessed to be able to shoot a video of “Happy Glad Day,” as a part of the Great American Gospel TV program, down in Savannah, Georgia, just a few months back. If our plans don’t change before September, we hope to perform “Happy Glad Day” this year at NQC 2020. We hope gospel music fans enjoy listening to this song as much as we love singing it.

Here is the original video with Heart2Heart singing, “Happy Glad Day.”

JB: What is the response from your audience?

DK: We feel very favored to have a very loyal and energetic fan base. Some of that, we feel, is from the energy we put off, and worship we engage in, from the stage. Normally, our concerts are very high energy, high emotional services. It is very common for us to see or have responses to the altar during our concerts or services. We always end our services with altar time and prayer, and it is a norm for us to have crowd response at that time, and us meet and pray with people in the altars.

JB: How do you get motivated when you are the road and your day doesn’t go as you hoped it would?

DK: Well, as we all know, this can be quite a challenge, when the enemy seems to rage all out war on ministries when they are being effective. I must say our team does an excellent job putting aside our struggles, battles, and pains, when we step on the stage. We all have the same heart and mind when it comes to ministering to people. At that moment in time, there is no one else more important than the souls sitting in front of us, and we have a commitment to deliver the gospel in an excellent and timely fashion. I have seen my team struggling through life’s problems, moments before we took the stage, and then watch God not only show up and do something beyond our thoughts in a service, but also calm the storm for us and work a miracle because of the sacrifice. That’s what he does for his children.

JB: Who are your musical influences?

DK: We love Karen Peck and New River, the Bowlings, Jeff and Sheri Easter, the Perrys, and the Talleys. They all have been a big blessing to us over the years. In the past few years, we’ve been able to work with a lot of great artists in venues all over. One of our favorites that we have come to really love are the guys of Triumphant Quartet. They are great encouragers. We are thankful for all of the Main Street artists that have encouraged our ministry and sowed into us over the past 22 years.

JB: If you could sit around the table with a legend from the past, who would that be?

DK: Well, I know you said one, but these are a combo. I must say I would love to sit down with George Younce and Glen Payne. Oh, the stories and wisdom I would love to gather from those two iconic and first class gentlemen.

JB: Do you have a testimony you would like to share with the readers of SGNScoops?

DK: Probably the most dramatic blow that we ever faced as a ministry came a few years ago when Rhonda House lost her mother and husband on the same day. Our ministry was hit very hard with this news. God was so faithful to us through that time. Our families, local churches, and fans, held us up as we moved through that valley. Rhonda was faithful to continue to minister. We only missed one weekend due to the funerals, but Rhonda felt like both Jimmy and her Mom would have said, “Don’t you stop singing because of us. Sing, sing, sing.” So, we continued to press forward knowing we were operating in our calling. In the words of Rhonda, “When you don’t know what to do…do what you know to do.” We did. (We) leaned on God and watched him work. Rhonda continues to minister and share her story, so others can know that God is faithful, and he will see you through the times of life that feel unbearable. He has a plan because he is the author of the plan.

JB: What is the most funniest thing that ever happened in the past 20 years of Heart2Heart?

DK: Wow. Too many to list. We almost have a funny story every weekend. No kidding. Probably some of the funniest, is us forgetting our lyrics on stage. I (David) almost never forget a lyric, and when I do, I’m usually good at making something up. One of the first services when Rhonda was back with us in 2011, (I think), we jumped up on the first song all excited, and opened our mouths, and for the first line of the song…(silence, crickets) nothing but music, and David humming some kind of gargling mess that wasn’t words. Nothing came out. We got such a huge laugh out of that. Luckily, it was a church we had sang at many times and they love us. We have several funny lyric hiccups like that which are just hilarious. Thank the Lord for grace.

JB: What is ahead for the Heart2Heart ministry in the near future?

DK: We think that the time is now for our ministry. There are so many great things happening, it is really hard to put it into words. We say all the time, we feel like we are God’s favorite children. He just keeps doing great stuff. Watch out for more great radio releases from this new project, “Pray.” We are going to keep putting out great music and be sensitive to gospel music fans on what they want to hear. Look for us at NQC 2020, and Dollywood at the 2020 October Harvest Fest.

JB: Where can people reach you if a church or event is looking for some good gospel music?

DK: Call Heart2Heart at 704-802-4634 or email us davidk@heart2heartmin.com. You can find more info on us at our website: www.heart2heartmin.com or connect with us on Facebook.

Thank you so much for sharing your ministry with SGNScoops. Wishing you God’s rich blessings as you get back on the road to share the greatest message that will give peace and comfort to those who are hurting.

Did you know that you can receive the printed, full-color version of SGNScoops Magazine by subscription? Find out more HERE Find SGNScoops Magazine On Facebook HERE. You can download the latest edition of SGNScoops Magazine HERE. Read the latest edition of SGNScoops Magazine online HERE Listen To Today’s Gospel Music HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related