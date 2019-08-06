Beyond the Song: Justified Quartet sings “Take a Stand”

Written by Staff on August 6, 2019 – 5:05 am -

For this edition of Beyond the Song, Jantina de Haan-Baksteen interviewed Justified Quartet from the state of Michigan.

Group members include: Tim Caldwell (bass), Mark Jacoby (baritone), Carl Ledford (lead), and David Potts (tenor)..

Jantina de Haan-Baksteen: Why did you choose “Take a Stand” as a radio single?

Tim Caldwell: In these times in which we live, the world is a broken place with plenty of people hurting. The church needs to move to meet the needs of people. However, if we simply go along with the world (in our actions, our dress, our language etc.), we are not distinguishing ourselves from what the world has to offer. We will never stand out as something new, fresh, different, real and true.

The church has to “Take a Stand” and hold the line to create the rock and foundation that people can count on in this world of sinking sand. The people who are the church need to be encouraged and challenged to act outside of the church walls. This song does that.

Jantina: What is the mission of the group?

Tim: Our Mission as a group is simple: To use our talents and passion for singing Southern gospel style music to present God’s word, His grace, His mercy and hope to a world that is hopeless.

But we can as a church body do far more, in this regard, when everyone does their part. So we also make our presentations to our fellow believers to encourage them to rise up and answer God’s call to all who follow Him.

Jantina: Where does your group’s name come from?

Tim: It’s from Romans 5:1 where it says: “Therefore being justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ.”

Jantina: How many tour dates does your group do in a year?

Tim: We typically book between 55-60 dates a year.

Jantina:Is there anything else you would like to share?

Tim:We thoroughly enjoy what we do. Meeting new people and having developed dozens of strong friendships with people across our state and the Midwest is great. We are especially pleased when we hear from people about how they were encouraged by a presentation or through our music. Getting a call, card or conversation telling us we made a difference to someone, makes the long hours, many miles, and time away from home and family worth it in a tangible way. Seeing souls saved or people determining to take a stand is our fuel that keeps us going.

Thanks Tim Caldwell for sharing about your ministry. The SGNScoops team wishes you God’s guidance in reaching those who haven’t heard the good news.

We hope you enjoy hearing Justified Quartet singing, “Take A Stand.”

For more on Justified Quartet go HERE.

For more Gospel Music news read the latest issue of the SGNScoops Magazine HERE.

Download the latest SGNScoops Magazine PDF Here

Find SGNScoops Magazine On Facebook Here

Listen To Today’s Gospel Music Here

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related