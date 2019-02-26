Beyond the Song: Living Faith talks about “I See Jesus”

Written by Staff on February 26, 2019 – 2:41 pm -

Jantina de Haan went Beyond the Song to ask Mark Byrd of Living Faith about the song “I See Jesus”

“The writers Debbie Davis and Bernadette Negus both had experienced a family member in their final hours here in this life, saying moments before taking their last breath, that they could see into Heaven and see loved ones that had passed before them,” shares Mark Byrd.

“I personally have witnessed the same thing as my grandmother passed from this life over 30 years ago.

“The song starts talking about Stephen when he was about to be stoned. The Heavens opened up and he saw Jesus standing at the right hand of the Father.

“From the first time we sang (this song,) we’ve had people come to us with tear-filled eyes, telling us about witnessing the same accounts when their loved ones passed.

“I truly believe God gives us this gift to strengthen our faith as we watch our friends and family leave from this life and enter eternity.”

“I See Jesus” is from Living Faith’s latest album, “This is Why,” released through 3rd Avenue Sound Recording Studio. © Copyright – Living Faith. Release Date: June 29, 2018.

“With a beautiful blend of melodic bass, crisp lead, sweet tenor and spot-on baritone, Living Faith is bringing their brand of Southern gospel to many new audiences through their current radio release. If you haven’t yet heard their recent single, you will soon. “I See Jesus” is an incredible expression of faith and vision. ” –SGNScoops Fast Five on Living Faith HERE.

Living Faith is Mark Byrd, Rodney James, Nathan James, and Mary Mooney. For more information on Living Faith click HERE.

