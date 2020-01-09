Beyond the Song: Master Peace is “Alive Again”

Written by Staff on January 9, 2020 – 2:56 pm -

For this edition of Beyond the Song, Jantina Baksteen spoke to Bill Worley of Master Peace Quartet.

Jantina Baksteen: Can you do a short introduction of Master Peace?

Bill Worley: Master Peace Quartet, or MPQ, began from the desire of three friends to uplift their Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, in song. Anthony Patton (lead), Bill Worley (bass) and Barry Minish (manager) have been long time friends. Rounding out the group is Brian Etheridge (tenor) and David Hill (baritone). On April 26, 2014, the first concert for Master Peace Quartet was held at Olivia Baptist church in Dalton, Georgia.

MPQ released their first single to radio in September, 2018. The song is entitled, “You Didn’t Throw Me Away.” We are grateful for the radio success it received.

In January of 2019, MPQ released their second single to radio, “Alive Again” written by Jerald Hill, Gene Ezell, and Eva Wilson.

MPQ is based out of Dalton Ga., and has no plans to slow down.

JB: You all have a rich background in singing. Was it a longing for each of you to be a singer from your younger years? BW: Brian, Anthony, and Bill, each grew up singing at church. From an early age they wanted to sing. David fell in love with Southern Gospel music in the mid-90’s when he saw Gold City in concert.

JB: What’s your definition of a solid quartet group?

BW: Each one doing their part to move the group in a positive direction, in all areas from vocals, harmony, stage presence, and even promoting the group. A quartet or any group is only as strong as its weakest link.

JB: Your current radio song is “Alive Again.” On what album did you record this song?

BW: “Alive Again” was recorded as a single; it is not on an album.

JB: What’s the message in this song?

BW: That God forgives each one that asks, and makes us “Alive Again.” Romans 3:23 says, “For all have sinned and come short of the Glory of God.”

JB: How many tour dates does MPQ do in a year?

BW: 50 to 60

JB: In what parts of the country do you sing?

BW: Mainly in the southeast, but we have traveled to Michigan, Ohio, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and this December, we were in New York.

JB: What keeps you busy when you’re off the road

BW: Families, churches, and our jobs.

JB: Where can the reader find you on the web?

BW: masterpeaceqt.com

JB: On your website, you have highlighted the Bible verse Philippians 4:7 “And the peace of God which passeth all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Jesus Christ.” No doubt that’s where the name of the group is linked to! How does this verse come alive in your personal lives? Please share.

BW: Really, that you can have peace through Christ if you have accepted Him as your personal Savior. Even when you don’t understand what is going on in your life, you can have peace through Christ.

We hope you enjoy Master Peace singing, “Alive Again.”

Thanks Master Peace Quartet for sharing your ministry. May your message you share in song touch many lives.

By Jantina Baksteen

