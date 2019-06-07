Beyond the Song: Riley Harrison Clark sings, “Glory to Glory”

Written by Staff on June 7, 2019 – 6:15 am -

Jantina de Haan Baksteen reached out to Riley Harrison Clark to go Beyond the Song into his new release, “Glory to Glory,” from his “Welcome to Me” album. We all know Riley from Tribute Quartet where he sang the lead. Members include Gary Casto, Josh Singletary, and Anthony Davis. Filling in the tenor part is Gus Gaches.

You started your solo career in 2018 and introduced “Glory to Glory” to radio from your first solo album. Who wrote this song and why is it on this project?

Joel Lindsey, Jeff Bumgardner, and I wrote, “Glory To Glory.” I have always been inspired by Larnell Harris and his music, so when it came time to record an album of my own, I know I wanted to write a song that would stylistically be something like what he would record.

What made you pick this song as your first song to radio?

“Glory To Glory” is the opening for every one of my solo concerts. It is the opening of the album, so we simply felt it fitting to make it the first single off the project.

What does the message of the song mean to you?

Along with wanting to record something that felt inspired by the styles of Larnell, I also wanted to take a moment on the project to simply glorify God for all He is and all He has done. I believe we were able to capture both of these things.

What is the message you want to share with your audience?

To answer this question as simple as possible I would say the most important thing I want to share is that there is hope. For whatever you may be going through and whatever may come your way there is always hope. You are not alone and never will be.

Can you tell what lies ahead for your solo ministry in the near future?

As an artist I have goals. Goals for my music, my voice, my future. However, I am always careful to not put a goal on my ministry other than to be where God has for me at every moment. I never want to put a cap on, for lack of better terms, my ministry. I feel the moment I start trying to control the future of my ministry is the moment it will start to stray from the greater things God has ahead.

I know you traveled a lot to foreign countries with Tribute Quartet. Where did you go?

Yes. While with the guys (Tribute) we were fortunate to travel all across the world; Northern Ireland, Scotland, Canada, Mexico, and most recently Tanzania, Africa where we were able to be involved with an organization we all feel privileged to support, Kids4School.

Is it on your wish list to travel out of the country as a solo artist?

I would love to continue to travel the world. It is my passion to share my music and God’s message to not only my country but others as well.

Is there something more you’d like to share?

Lastly, I want everyone to know that it is my heart’s desire to reach the lost and broken as well as to encourage others that are simply in need of being uplifted. I believe now is as good a time as any to pour all we have into showing the love, grace, mercy, and hope of Jesus out for all to see. I am honored to do this by sharing the ministry of Riley Harrison Clark with all those that will listen, whether it is down the street or all around the world.

Thanks so much for your time. As the SGNScoops team, we wish you God’s blessing for your ministry and family!

