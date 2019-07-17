Beyond the Song: River’s Edge sing “I am Redeemed”

Written by Staff on July 16, 2019 – 5:12 pm -

Jantina de Haan Baksteen interviewed River’s Edge for this Beyond the Song article about “I Am Redeemed.”

1. Please introduce us to River’s Edge.

River’s Edge is a trio singing Christian music based out of North Wilkesboro, N.C.

John Wishon serves as lead vocalist for River’s Edge as well as handling the emcee work for the group. John sang with his parents for 32 years in their family group, The Wishons.

John owns a Christian radio station in Wilkesboro, N.C.a is one of the most sought after evangelists and revival preachers on the east coast.

John Wishon’s wife, Rebecca, has been singing gospel music for virtually her whole life. The daughter of a pastor, she began singing at a very young age. In the late 1990’s, she performed for several years in the group Rejoice! Night after night, Rebecca amazes audiences with her powerful, from the heart, vocal abilities. Rebecca is a physical education teacher at Mountain View Elementary School in Hays, N.C.



Rebecca and John have two beautiful children, Miles and Riley.



Tenor, John Blackburn, is a seasoned veteran of the Gospel stage. John has performed with different local artists; New Direction, and most recently with Fortify Trio. Audiences love John for not only his vocal ability but also for his magnetic and energetic personality. John has worked along side of his dad for 13 years, owning a painting company. He and his wife Amber live only 10 minutes from John and Rebecca in Wilkes County, N.C.



2. What’s the story about your ministry’s name.



How River’s Edge got it’s name: When the group was formed in 2014, original members John, Rebecca and Sheri were tossing around names and could never come to a conclusion. After days of throwing around ideas Rebecca said, “Remember the name River’s Edge that you guys mentioned?” John W. replied, “We never said River’s Edge…but hey, I like it.”

3. Are you nationally traveling a lot?

Well,there is always room to grow. We will go wherever the Lord leads us, but recently our schedule has included North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Georgia. Also back in February, we were blessed with the privilege of being a part of the Celebration at Sea Cruise with other various artists. We would lovr for you to go with us next year.

4. What is the background of the song, “I am Redeemed?”

Written and released in 2012, “I am Redeemed,” was originally written and performed by Mike Weaver. Or, “Big Daddy Weave” as his fans know him. For River’s Edge, the song will be on an upcoming unnamed project.

5. What does the song mean to River’s Edge?

The word, “Redeemed,” alone, is the action of being saved from sin. In other words, eternity hinges on that one word. For the believer, the scripture tells us not to rejoice that the spirits are subject unto us, but to rather rejoice because our names are written in heaven. So whether you have much, or little, you can rejoice because of redemption.

6. What is your message to the audience?

Our message to the audience is rather simple…we want to make sure that our audiences clearly understand the Gospel; the death, burial, and resurrection of Christ. We also want believers to be encouraged, even if they have failed, or have all kinds of trouble going on in their life, that God’s love for them has not changed.

7. Please tell us a little more about River’s Edge.

We are all avid N.C. Tarheel basketball fans. We love to talk smack with our friends at concerts who still are Duke or Kentucky fans.

You can find us on most of the major social media platforms. Facebook.com/RiversEdgeGospel

Instagram: Rivers_Edge_Gospel

We are new to Youtube. Just search Rivers Edge Gospel.

Enjoy “I Am Redeemed” by River’s Edge.

Thanks to River’s Edge for answering all of our questions as we went Beyond the Song.

