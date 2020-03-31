Beyond the Song: Scott Peek of KNMG

Written by Staff on March 31, 2020 – 2:21 pm -

Beyond the Song with Scott Peek by Jantina Baksteen

For this edition of Beyond the Song, Jantina Baksteen reached out to Scott Peek who is the owner, manager and host of KNMG radio, a station she has listened to for almost six years.

KNMG will celebrate it’s 8th Annivesary this year.

Thanks Scott, for taking time out of your busy life to join this interview.

Jantina Baksteen: Can you introduce yourself?

Scott Peek: I’m the owner and morning on-air personality at KNMG. I have three amazing children, and I’m looking forward to getting married in June, Lord willing.

JB: Can you share about the birth of KNMG radio station?

SP: After three-and-a-half years of running a concert series, I was noticing a need growing for more music on a consistent basis. While standing on stage during intermission, I asked the audience if they would enjoy a station in our area playing this music full time. People I had never met, walked up to me and handed me cash, and said, “Get started.” Six months later, KNMG was live. It will be eight years, come August.

JB: How did you become a radio DJ? Was it a desire from early age?

SP: I’ve loved gospel music all my life, but had no idea or intention to end up in the gospel music industry. That’s a God thing. I spent the first 20 plus years of my professional life in the paint industry. A health issue forced me out of the profession, and led me on a path that culminated in where I am now, including time as a weekly contributor on both a local TV station, and a national radio program.

JB: Where are you located and what exactly is needed to start an internet radio?

SP: We are based in the midwest, near Kansas City. As far as starting a station, you need a multitude of things, including good people to support you.

JB: What do the call letters KNMG stand for?

SP: The letters represent Northwest Missouri Gospel.

JB: How far does your broadcast reach?

SP: Since we are an internet-based station, we have been heard globally in over 70 foreign countries and of course, all 50 states here in the U.S.

JB: Besides being a radio DJ playing 24/7, you have an morning show every work day. Please share your mission on this daily work?

SP: We do have a morning show and I’m blessed to be the host. We try very hard to keep everything positive, sharing the saving message of Christ to the non-believe, while encouraging the believers. We all have our struggles, and gospel music is an amazing bridge to reach all types of people.

JB: Do you have a testimony to share?

SP: My entire life is a testimony. I’ve been on mountain tops and I’ve been in the deepest of valleys. I’ve failed him so many times, and yet he restores me every time with his grace. I’m living proof that if you think you’ve done too much, wandered too far away, you’ll never out run his love. Now I have this station, three beautiful kids, an amazing fiancé, and looking forward to what he has in store for all of us. God is good.

JB: What is on top of your bucket list?

SP: I want to visit Jerusalem.

JB: What group would you have liked to interview that is no longer around?

SP: If I could interview one group, it would be the Cathedrals. Glen Payne and George Younce are two of my heroes.

JB: Who is your greatest influence for doing this work?

SP: My mom has been my greatest influence in everything I have done. She has always been my biggest fan, biggest supporter, and best friend.

JB: Can you recall a song that touched you in your early years and hooked you on Southern gospel music?

SP: There were so many growing up. Bill Gaither was big in our house, I just didn’t realize who he was. But if I had to pick one, I would have to say the Cathedrals, Step Into The Water.

JB: Something catastrophic happened to your station last year. Can you tell us about it?

SP: Last year, May 28th to be exact, we were devastated by a flood. I had awakened early that morning, and as I walked into the studio, I was standing in eight inches of water throughout the studio. But again, God is good and friends and artists came together, and here we are …….

JB: What’s ahead for KNMG radio in the near future?

SP: I’d love to tell you what is on the horizon, but I’m going to be a little secretive here. But I promise it’s going to be good. Stay tuned.

JB: How can our readers listen to KNMG?

SP: The easiest way to find KNMG is to download our free app “KNMG,” and be sure to allow notifications, so we can keep you updated on upcoming events. You can also listen online at www.KNMGRadio.com

Thanks so much Scott for sharing your work to preach the word through song on this fine station. What you said with your own words, KNMG is: “A station that God took over a long time ago,” to reach the world.

