Beyond the Song: Steve Ladd shares “The Thing About A Valley”

Jantina de Haan looks Beyond the Song by asking Steve Ladd about “The Thing About A Valley:”

“Rodney Griffin sent me the song,” says Steve Ladd. “I fell in love with it immediately.”

What does the song mean to you personally?

“We all have mountaintop experiences, but we all go through valleys as well. I’ve had my fair share. This song reminds people that (if/when) you are as low as you can go, it keeps you looking up! That’s where our help comes from!”

Why did you include this song on your project?

“The song turned out great and I love the drive that the music has.”

The Thing About A Valley (Rodney Griffin). Released August 2018. © 2018 Sonlite Records. From the album “Come Up Clean,” on Sonlite Records.

About Steve Ladd

As early as five years old while growing up in Dayton, Ohio, Steve Ladd felt the call of God to minister through song. The son of an evangelist, the youngster would mature to become one of the most well-liked and respected group member for some of America’s most award-winning Christian music ensembles like Gold City and The Anchormen. Although still considered a young artist, Ladd has spent the last four years traveling extensively both domestically and internationally. Performing inspirational songs like “Preach the Word” has become a personal anthem of encouragement Ladd takes wherever he goes and he reports “God moves and lives that are broken and hurting are leaving changed and encouraged at my services.” Professionally, Ladd has been inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, nominated for “New Artist of the Year,” has had five Top 40 Singles and on release day, and his latest album, No Excuses, No Regrets was in the Top 20 chart for iTunes Christian music. Steve, his wife, and two children are also ministry partners with Compassion International. While the beginning of an extraordinary journey started with his family, evolved into being an integral part of some of the most award-winning Christian ensembles, the last few years as a solo artist have proven the Lord’s faithfulness in his family, his ministry, and his life.

