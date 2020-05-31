Beyond the Song: the Bates Family are Somewhere Prayin’.

Written by Staff on May 30, 2020 – 5:14 pm -

Beyond the Song with Jantina Baksteen

I connected with Tim Bates of the Bates family, and Tim generously agreed to join me for this edition of Beyond the Song.

Jantina Baksteen: Can you introduce your family to the readers of SGNScoops?

Tim Bates: The Bates Family consist of husband and wife, Tim and LaDonna, and their 12 year old daughter Laykin.

JB: Your family has a long history of singing, starting from 1985. Can you share something about that?

TB: The Bates Family was actually started by my twin brother, Tony, and I, back home in the southern part of Ohio, in a town called West Portsmouth.

JB: What awards have you been nominated for, and won over the years?

TB: Well, we have only won just one award. It was a Diamond Award, back in 2016, for a song called, “Louder Than The Nails.” It won for the short video of the year. We have also been nominated a couple of times for Trio of the Year. We are so humbled that people would feel that way about us to actually cast votes for us.

JB: Your daughter is joining you now as third part of your ministry. Does she sing on every event at which you’re invited to sing?

TB: Yes, Laykin is singing with us on every date now; she’s doing the full sets with us. What an incredible blessing to see her grow in her gift that God has given her. She works hard every week on her craft. We believe in working in the spirit of excellence, and when it comes to ministry she understands it is hard work but also fun and very rewarding.

JB: Do you have a testimony to share?

TB: When I was four years old, I accidently shot myself in the chest with a .22 caliber pistol, point blank in the chest. The bullet severed an artery in my heart, gun powdered my lungs, damaged my voice box, then lodged in the base of my neck. The doctors told my family that if I survived, I would never be able to speak above a whisper. To make a long story short, God’s people prayed and I received my miracle of being able to speak. God restored me and here I am, 35 years later, still singing and preaching for him.

JB: You just released a new song to radio, called “Somewhere Prayin’.” You wrote this song, can you share how this song came together?

TB: Yes, our new single “Somewhere Prayin’,” will drop at radio at the end of the this month. I wrote it from an evangelistic point of view. Through out the year, we conduct revivals and conferences, and there are a ton of broken people that speak their heart to me when they respond to the altar calls. And to hear what they’re going through, and being able to help pray with them to help them make it to victory, is the very essence of why we do what we do. It’s a very tender song, with a great message that is sure to reach the listener right where they are at. It has touched so many at our live concerts already, and we are very grateful for that.

JB: What is your story about the importance of praying in your life?

TB: Prayer is the greatest weapon we have against the enemy. It knows no bounds and without it a Christian cannot be effective. To be able to listen to God for instruction for family and ministry and just daily life is essential to having success. God’s word says that a righteous man’s feet are ordered by the Lord, how would you know which way to go without prayer.

JB: What’s ahead for you in the near future?

TB: The future for the Bates Family has always been to strive to reach more and more people for the cause of Christ. Through radio, live concerts, songwriting etc., wherever there are new doors that will open for us, we will go and share our hearts and let God do the rest.

JB: Where can we find your ministry on the web?

TB: You can find us on the web at www.batesfamilygospel.org . We would love to come and be a part of your event or church service.

Thanks to Tim Bates for sharing from your heart. We hope you enjoy this song, as sung by the Bates Family

Thank you so much, Tim Bates, for sharing your ministry. May God continue His blessing on the work you do.

