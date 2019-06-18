Beyond the Song: The Browns become “Brave”

Written by Staff on June 18, 2019 – 3:11 pm -

For this edition of Beyond The Song, Jantina de Haan-Baksteen talked to Michaela Brown of The Browns about their single “Brave.”

The Browns are a singing family who are no strangers to Southern gospel. Mother Shelly Brown is joined by her daughter Michaela and sons Adam and Andrew. They are incredible violin artists and reside in Iowa, where they are farmers and also own a theatre in their hometown.

1. Who wrote the incredible message of “Brave?”

“Brave” was penned by gifted songwriters Scott Inman and Lee Black.

2. What album is this song on?

It will be on an upcoming album that is in the works, but will probably come out in 2020.

3. What is the message you want to share with your audience?

I think this song will bring a powerful message for young and old. Today we are living in a day and age where we need strength to stand up for the truth, for the message of the Gospel, and our God gives us that strength when we ask.

The Browns record with Stowtown Records.

As the song was cowritten by Scott Inman, Jantina contacted him to discover why he wrote this song with Lee Black.

Scott shared, ”I was thinking about this world and how times are changing. Some things are positive changes and some are negatve changes that causing some to question their faith and compromise their beliefs and convctions. I wanted to write a song that reminds that we are more than conquerors through Christ and we should have our full armour on and be brave in these times when our beliefs are being questioned and persecuted. We need to be strong in the faith and ready.”

Scott continued, “I took this idea to Lee Black and we wrote what I feel is a great and timely song, that the Browns perform incredibly well”.

Thanks to Micheala Brown and Scott Inman for providing this information and assisting us to go Beyond the Song.

