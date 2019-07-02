Beyond the Song: The Dodsons sing “In the Fire”

Written by Staff on July 2, 2019 – 2:27 pm -

Jantina de Haan Baksteen goes Beyond the Song to talk to Joseph Dodson about “In the Fire.” Joseph and his wife, Lena, make up the Dodsons, a couple that many are growing to love.

Joseph shares with Jantina his inspiration for writing this tune in this look Beyond the Song.

Jantina: It all started when Vonda Armstrong dedicated the song “In The Fire,” by the Dodsons, to me on the Strictly Southern Show.

I wanted to know more about that song and contacted Joseph Dodson.

I asked Joseph some questions and he was graciously willing to answer.

Jantina: Joseph, please tell us a little more about yourself for the readers of SGNScoops.

Joseph: The Dodsons, husband and wife duo, both 21 years old, are based out of Tollesboro, Kentucky. We met in church. Currently, I am an Assistant Pastor at Living Water Community Church in Maysville, Kentucky.

Jantina: Why did you write the song “In the Fire?” What does it mean to you personally?

Joseph: I had been going through some things in my own life and after going through them God gave me the rest of the words to this song. This song is a testimony of mine.

Jantina: What is the message you want to share to the audience, or listener of this project?

Joseph: Just know that whatever you are going through, God will bring you through it. He is always by your side and will never leave you because he is with you “In The Fire.”

Jantina: Have you written more songs?

Joseph: Yes I have written 11 or 12 more

Thank you Joseph for sharing with us today.

We hope you enjoy this presentation of “In the Fire.”

The Dodsons will be appearing at Creekside Gospel Music Convention, Smoky Mountain Convention Center, Pigeon Forge, Tenn., Oct. 27 – 31, 2019. For accommodations, tickets, VIP tickets, and other information, please call Rob Patz at 360-933-0741.

For more information on the Dodsons, please click HERE.

