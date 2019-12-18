Beyond the Song: The Erwins sing Christmas

Written by Staff on December 18, 2019 – 11:27 am -

Jantina Baksteen visited with the Erwins lately and talked to them about their new Christmas album, “What Christmas Really Means.” These siblings have been very busy this year, but also added a Christmas tour to their schedule. Keith, Kody, Kris, and Katie continue to grow their ministry and their fan base with each recording. Kris commented on this holiday offering, their seventh project, and what the season is all about for this family.

“The Christmas season has always been a huge and special time for The Erwin household,” says Kris. “We usually take a lot of time off in December to be with family, but this year we are so excited to be doing our first Christmas tour with the new album. For this album, we wanted to mix some old songs with some new songs while keeping the theme of proclaiming the birth of Christ. We believe we have found the perfect songs that every age can enjoy and be pointed to the Savior. We are looking forward to sharing these songs and this season with you all.”

We hope you enjoy this new Christmas song by The Erwins. Look for more of Jantina Baksteen’s interview with the Erwins in the January issue of SGNScoops. Special thanks to each of these gospel artists for taking a moment to share your hearts with Janitina and with SGNScoops. You can find The Erwins on the web, and look for them on Facebook HERE.

“Give Me A Star” LYRIC VIDEO

Song produced by Wayne Haun & StowTown Records

Video produced by Ben Wolfe https://youtu.be/JP4Tt8iqorQ

About the Erwins (Bio from the Erwins Facebook page)

ngelism for 45 years, they have been traveling full-time their entire life singing in concerts, revivals, and conferences all across the country. Three of the four siblings, Keith (born 11-12-92), Kody (born 4-26-94) and Kris (born 5-5-96) performed as a trio until 2013, when the group announced that their little sister, Katie (born 9-19-00), would be joining the group full-time on stage officially making them a Mixed Group. Keith says, “Singing is all we know and all we want to do. It’s our life and our joy to serve the Lord with the voices He has given us. We will gladly go through any door He chooses to open, no matter how big or small. We know the Lord doesn’t need us, but He chooses to use us, and for that we are thankful.” And it’s with that determination and focus that The Erwins are blazing new trails in Southern Gospel, proving to their industry peers and fans alike, that the future of Southern Gospel music is, in fact, secure with a young group like The Erwins coming on the scene. The Erwins started singing as soon as they were each able to talk. Appearing over 270 dates a year with their mother and father, who have been in full-time eva

For more Gospel Music news read the latest SGNScoops Magazine HERE.

You Can Download SGNScoops Magazine Here

Find SGNScoops Magazine On Facebook Here

Listen To Todays Gospel Music Here

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related